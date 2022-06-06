Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRB   INE821I01014

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED

(IRB)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/06 07:25:17 am EDT
227.50 INR   -0.15%
10:32aIRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Infra plans to offer Vadodara Kim Expressway HAM Project to the InvIT Fund
PU
05/18TRANSCRIPT : IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
CI
04/04IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Infra SPV receives appointed date from NHAI for its West Bengal BOT project; starts tolling and construction from April 02, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRB Infrastructure Developers : Infra plans to offer Vadodara Kim Expressway HAM Project to the InvIT Fund

06/06/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

IRB Infra plans to offer Vadodara Kim Expressway HAM Project to

the IRB InvIT Fund; Company's Board approves the proposal

  • Vadodara Kim Expressway is part of prestigious Delhi Mumbai Expressway
  • The Vadodara Kim stretch is of 23.740 Kms (Approx. 190 Lane Kms) and has Project cost outlay of ~ Rs.2,094 Crores
  • The project recently received Provisional COD and is revenue generating
  • The proposal is non-binding offer

Mumbai, June 6, 2022: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. has offered its Vadodara to Kim Expressway project, being developed under Hybrid Annuity Model, to its Public InvIT, IRB InvIT Fund.

The Company Board, in its Board Meeting held today has approved the preliminary non- binding proposal for transfer of the said project to the IRB InvIT Fund, which is a publicly offered and listed Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by the Company.

While commenting on the development, Mr. Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company said, "As next step to our strategy of unlocking capital to fuel further growth, we have presented a non-bindingoffer via Concept paper for transfer of our first HAM asset - VK1 to IRB InvIT Fund. The project offers meaningful cashflow visibility over 15 years to the Public InvIT and the transaction will release cash to IRB to fund its future pipeline. Post interaction with Public InvIT and its unitholders, formal offer will be made to take the process forward. We are hopeful of successfully closing the transaction within this calendar year." He added, "This would bring a win-winsituation while enhancing value for all Stakeholders of IRB Infra and IRB InvIT Fund."

To re-iterate, the Vadodara Kim Expressway Project had recently received a provisional completion certificate and is revenue generating operational asset that is currently part of Company's portfolio. It is eight-laning of the Vadodara to Kim stretch in the State of Gujarat under NHDP Phase-VI under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (Phase IA-Package I) with the cost outlay of Rs.2,094 Crores.

The VK1 Project is being implemented by VK1 Expressway Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, under a concession awarded by the National Highways Authority of India.

About IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd:

1

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India's first Multinational Infrastructure player in

Highways segment.

As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs.60,000 Crs. in 10 States across the parent company and two InvITs.

The Company has strong track record of constructing over 15,500 lane Kms pan India in 3 decades and has an ability to construct over 500 Kms in a year.

It has approx. 20% share in India's prestigious Golden Quadrilateral project, which is the largest by any private infrastructure developer in India.

At present, IRB Group's portfolio (including Private and Public InvIT) has 22 road projects that include 17 BOT, 1 TOT and 4 HAM projects.

For further details, please contact:

  • Vivek Devasthali, Head - Corporate Communications, 99300 80099, vivek.devasthali@irb.co.in
  • Siddharth Kumar, Sr. Account Director, Adfactors PR, 99029 29187 Siddharth.kumar@adfactorspr.com

2

Disclaimer

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
10:32aIRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Infra plans to offer Vadodara Kim Expressway HAM Project t..
PU
05/18TRANSCRIPT : IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
CI
04/04IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Infra SPV receives appointed date from NHAI for its West B..
PU
04/03IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : General updates
PU
02/12IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Credit Rating
PU
02/11TRANSCRIPT : IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
02/10IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Q3FY2022 Investor Presentation December 2021
PU
02/10Q3FY22 RESULTS : IRB Infra posts net profit at Rs. 73 Crs; 6% up against corresponding qua..
PU
02/10IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
01/11IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Infra SPV achieves Financial Closure; ties finances of Rs...
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 58 895 M 758 M 758 M
Net income 2022 3 283 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net Debt 2022 138 B 1 775 M 1 775 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 137 B 1 769 M 1 769 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 666
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 227,85 INR
Average target price 279,86 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virendra Dattatray Mhaiskar Director
Tushar Kawedia Chief Financial Officer
Sankar Narayan Head-Information Technology
Nityanand M. P. Nair Operations Director
Mehul N. Patel Secretary & President-Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED0.20%1 771
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO.,LTD-13.54%7 510
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED14.73%4 276
SHANDONG HI-SPEED ROAD AND BRIDGE GROUP CO., LTD.54.37%2 235
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.-22.14%1 203
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.-5.89%749