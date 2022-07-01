Log in
    IRB   INE821I01014

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED

(IRB)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:18 2022-07-01 am EDT
201.30 INR   -0.47%
06/23IRB Infrastructure Developers Gets 75% of Arbitration Award from IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road
MT
06/16IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Infra SPV achieves Financial Closure for Rs. 6,538 Crs Meerut to Budaun 129.700 Kms Group 1 Greenfield BOT project
PU
06/09IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Reports Toll Revenue for the Months of May 2022
CI
IRB Infrastructure Developers : Infra's SPV receives Completion Certificate for its Hapur to Moradabad Six Laning Highway Project in Uttar Pradesh

07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Press Release:

IRB Infra's SPV receives Completion Certificate for its Hapur to

Moradabad Six Laning Highway Project in Uttar Pradesh

  • NHAI issues Completion Certificate
  • With this, Company to collect Toll at higher tariff by approx. 65%
  • Project Concession period is 22 years

Mumbai, July 01, 2022: IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway Ltd., the Special Purpose Vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., which is now a part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT, has received completion certificate from NHAI for its Hapur to Moradabad six laning highway project in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Consequently, the Company can now collect toll at higher tariffs, increasing by approximately 65% over existing toll tariffs.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. said "We are pleased to announce completion of the

Hapur - Moradabad six lane highway project in UP. This is a remarkable feat for us and signifies strength of our team to successfully manage and overcome challenges posed during unforeseen pandemic period. The corridor will now bring congestion free, safe, time saving and more comfortable traveling experience to the commuters" He further added, "Second COD achieved after the first one in April 2022 for Vadodara to Kim HAM project in Gujarat, and start of execution for another 3 projects in the first quarter of FY23

  • this speaks loads about return to normalcy as well as strengthened focus on execution by IRB team. We look forward to a robust year ahead"

To re-iterate, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. had earlier bagged the project of six laning of the 99.867 Kms section of Hapur to Moradabad stretch on NH-9 in the State of Uttar Pradesh on Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis with Concession Period of 22 Years.

This project is a part of the IRB Infrastructure Trust, a Private InvIT, which will significantly benefit with cash-flows accruing from approximately 65% increase in toll tariffs.

About IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd:

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India's first Multinational Infrastructure player in Highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs.60,000 Crs. in 10 States across the parent company and two InvITs.

1

The Company has strong track record of constructing over 12,000 lane Kms pan India in 3 decades and has an ability to construct over 500 Kms in a year.

It has approx. 20% share in India's prestigious Golden Quadrilateral project, which is the largest by any private infrastructure developer in India.

At present, IRB Group's portfolio (including Private and Public InvIT) has 22 road projects that include 17 BOT, 1 TOT and 4 HAM projects.

For further details, please contact:

  • Vivek Devasthali, Head - Corporate Communications, 99300 80099, vivek.devasthali@irb.co.in
  • Siddharth Kumar, Sr. Account Director, Adfactors PR, 99029 29187 siddharth.kumar@adfactorspr.com

2

Disclaimer

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
