IRB Infrastructure Developers : Infra's SPV receives Completion Certificate for its Hapur to Moradabad Six Laning Highway Project in Uttar Pradesh

Press Release:

IRB Infra's SPV receives Completion Certificate for its Hapur to

Moradabad Six Laning Highway Project in Uttar Pradesh

NHAI issues Completion Certificate

With this, Company to collect Toll at higher tariff by approx. 65%

Project Concession period is 22 years

Mumbai, July 01, 2022: IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway Ltd., the Special Purpose Vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., which is now a part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT, has received completion certificate from NHAI for its Hapur to Moradabad six laning highway project in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Consequently, the Company can now collect toll at higher tariffs, increasing by approximately 65% over existing toll tariffs.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. said "We are pleased to announce completion of the

Hapur - Moradabad six lane highway project in UP. This is a remarkable feat for us and signifies strength of our team to successfully manage and overcome challenges posed during unforeseen pandemic period. The corridor will now bring congestion free, safe, time saving and more comfortable traveling experience to the commuters" He further added, "Second COD achieved after the first one in April 2022 for Vadodara to Kim HAM project in Gujarat, and start of execution for another 3 projects in the first quarter of FY23

this speaks loads about return to normalcy as well as strengthened focus on execution by IRB team. We look forward to a robust year ahead"

To re-iterate, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. had earlier bagged the project of six laning of the 99.867 Kms section of Hapur to Moradabad stretch on NH-9 in the State of Uttar Pradesh on Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis with Concession Period of 22 Years.

This project is a part of the IRB Infrastructure Trust, a Private InvIT, which will significantly benefit with cash-flows accruing from approximately 65% increase in toll tariffs.

About IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd:

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India's first Multinational Infrastructure player in Highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs.60,000 Crs. in 10 States across the parent company and two InvITs.

