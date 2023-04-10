Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Irbid District Electricity Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IREL   JO3101011018

IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY CO. LTD.

(IREL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
13.60 JOD    0.00%
02:16aIrbid District Electricity : Assembly Decision-(IREL)-2023-04-10
PU
02:16aIrbid District Electricity : Assembly Decision-(IREL)-2023-04-10
PU
03/23Irbid District Electricity : G.a (irel) 2023 03 23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Irbid District Electricity : Assembly Decision-(IREL)-2023-04-10

04/10/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY

ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 09-04-2023 03:05:05 PM

PM 03:05:05 2023-04-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of IRBID

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-04-09 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

DISTRICT ELECTRICITY was held on 12:00 On 09-04-

ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ- ﺪﻌﺑ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

2023 at online, the shareholders participation in the

%72.35 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ

Assembly Meeting was 72.35%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 10-04-

2022-04-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to

ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

pay

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 75%

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 2

IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY

as cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 40%

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 75% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

as bonus shares

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 40% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2023.And

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ

ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ

ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ﺖﻗﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ﺖﻗﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: yousef Mohaidat

yousef Mohaidat :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Irbid District Electricity Company PSC published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY CO. LTD.
02:16aIrbid District Electricity : Assembly Decision-(IREL)-2023-04-10
PU
02:16aIrbid District Electricity : Assembly Decision-(IREL)-2023-04-10
PU
03/23Irbid District Electricity : G.a (irel) 2023 03 23
PU
03/15Irbid District Electricity : Disclosure (IREL) 2023 03 15
PU
01/22Irbid District Electricity : Disclosure (IREL) 2023 01 22
PU
01/19Irbid District Electricity : Board Of Directors-(IREL)-2023-01-19
PU
2022Irbid District Electricity : Board Of Directors-(IREL)-2022-12-08
PU
2022Irbid District Electricity : Disclosure (IREL) 2022 11 30
PU
2022Irbid District Electricity : Board Of Directors-(IREL)-2022-11-03
PU
2022Irbid District Electricity Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 283 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2022 20,7 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net Debt 2022 4,20 M 5,93 M 5,93 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 136 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 281
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Irbid District Electricity Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Basshar Youssef Ali Al-Tamimi Chief Executive Officer
Ahmed Qassim Mohammed Al-Horani General Manager-Financial Affairs
Ahmad Maher Hamdi Tawfiq Abuelsamen Chairman
Anas Abdulfattah A. Hamid Al-Farwati General Manager-Operations & Maintenance
Tariq Mohammed Sami Nassir Secretary & General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY CO. LTD.14.48%192
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.54%159 787
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.59%80 782
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.26%78 739
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.16%76 864
ENEL S.P.A.16.28%64 824
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer