IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY

ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 28-09-2023 02:32:26 PM

PM 02:32:26 2023-09-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: ﻥﺎﺠﻟ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ

ﻥﺎﺠﻟ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Attached is the company's letter No 1/3/14/24138 dated

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 24138/14/3/1 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

28/9/2023 regarding the reformation of the Risk

ﺔﻨﺠﻟﻭ ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺎﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ 2023/9/28

Committee and the Bidding Sub-Committee

ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺎﻄﻌﻟﺍ

24-09-2023

24-09-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: yousef Mohaidat

yousef Mohaidat :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

