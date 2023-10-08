IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY
ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 28-09-2023 02:32:26 PM
PM 02:32:26 2023-09-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: ﻥﺎﺠﻟ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ
ﻥﺎﺠﻟ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Attached is the company's letter No 1/3/14/24138 dated
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 24138/14/3/1 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
28/9/2023 regarding the reformation of the Risk
ﺔﻨﺠﻟﻭ ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺎﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ 2023/9/28
Committee and the Bidding Sub-Committee
ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺎﻄﻌﻟﺍ
24-09-2023
24-09-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: yousef Mohaidat
yousef Mohaidat :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Irbid District Electricity Company PSC published this content on 08 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2023 05:53:07 UTC.