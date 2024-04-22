IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY
ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 21-04-2024 04:05:56 PM
PM 04:05:56 2024-04-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺔﺻﻼﺧ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺔﺻﻼﺧ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
21-04-2024
21-04-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: yousef Mohaidat
yousef Mohaidat :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Irbid District Electricity Company PSC published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 05:27:05 UTC.