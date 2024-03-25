IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY Date: 25-03-2024 12:17:41 PM
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 12:17:41 2024-03-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The Board of Directors of IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 21-04-2024 at on line to discuss the following matters:
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ 2024-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻪﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (ﺪﻌﺑ ﻦﻋ)ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 09-04-2023
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2023-04-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2023 along with its future plans
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes to distribute
ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Electing the members of the Board of Directors
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY
User Name:yousef Mohaidat
yousef Mohaidat
:ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Irbid District Electricity Company PSC published this content on 25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2024 11:30:02 UTC.