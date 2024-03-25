Irbid District Electricity Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company, which is engaged in the electric utilities sector. The Company is mainly engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power for the entire concession area, which includes the governorates of Irbid, Mafraq, Jerash, Ajloun and parts of Balqa governorate. The Company's concession area represents approximately 20% of the total area of Jordan, covering more than 20,000 square kilometers. Irbid District Electricity Company PSC's services include the following: Pay the Bills, Billing Inquiry, How to Query Joint Accounts, a Service Request from the Company, as well as Electronic Payment of Bills.

Sector Electric Utilities