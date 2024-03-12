IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY

ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 12-03-2024 11:37:15 AM

AM 11:37:15 2024-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that ANAS ABDELFATATAH

ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺗﺍﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻤﺠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺲﻧﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

ABDELHAMID ALFARAWATI purchased/sold on the 11-

ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-03-11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

03-2024 shares from company IRBID DISTRICT

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10127)ﺪﺑﺭﺍ

ELECTRICITY(10127).

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.000%

29

10

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

10

29

0.000%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Executive Management

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: yousef Mohaidat

yousef Mohaidat :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

head of department

ﻢﺴﻗ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

