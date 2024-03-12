IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: IRBID DISTRICT ELECTRICITY
ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 12-03-2024 11:37:15 AM
AM 11:37:15 2024-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that ANAS ABDELFATATAH
ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺗﺍﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻤﺠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺲﻧﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
ABDELHAMID ALFARAWATI purchased/sold on the 11-
ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻣ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻛ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-03-11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
03-2024 shares from company IRBID DISTRICT
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10127)ﺪﺑﺭﺍ
ELECTRICITY(10127).
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.000%
29
10
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
10
29
0.000%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Executive Management
ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: yousef Mohaidat
yousef Mohaidat :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
head of department
ﻢﺴﻗ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
