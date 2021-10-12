Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. IRCE S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRC   IT0001077780

IRCE S.P.A.

(IRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRCE S p A : 1st Half 2021 Financial Results Presentation Virtual STAR Conference 2021 Fall Edition 13th October 2021

10/12/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1st Half 2021 Financial Results, Virtual STAR Conference 2021 - Fall Edition, 13th October 2021

1st Half 2021 Financial Results Presentation

Irce Spa

1

Via Lasie, 12/A - 40026 Imola BO - Italy

www.irce.it

1st Half 2021 Financial Results, Virtual STAR Conference 2021 - Fall Edition, 13th October 2021

IRCE Group - Contents

Company Profile

•Highlights •The Businesses •Production Plants

Financial Results

•Copper and Aluminium Price Trend

•Profit and Loss Statement

•Balance Sheet

•Business Performance

•Market Performance

Irce Spa

2

Via Lasie, 12/A - 40026 Imola BO - Italy

www.irce.it

1st Half 2021 Financial Results, Virtual STAR Conference 2021 - Fall Edition, 13th October 2021

Company Profile - Highlights

IRCE is a leading European Group operating in the industries of magnet wires and cables

IRCE Today

U.m.

1°H 2021

1°H 2020

FY 2020

Number of employees

Nr

724

707

708

TURNOVER

Eur M

228.0

136.7

295.3

EBITDA

Eur M

17.0

2.6

10.8

EBITDA Adj*

Eur M

15.7

2.9

12.2

EBIT

Eur M

11.5

(1.0)

3.2

EBIT Adj*

Eur M

10.2

(0.6)

4.6

RESULT of the period

Eur M

6.7

(0.4)

2.7

(*) Including gains/losses on copper and energy derivatives transactions

History

1947

IRCE began its activity in Imola (Italy) with the production of magnet wires

1961

The company started the production of PVC insulated low voltage cables

1996

The Group was listed on the Italian Stock Exchange

1998

Acquisition of Smit Draad Nijmegen BV (The Netherlands)

2001

Acquisition of FD Sims Ltd (UK)

2001

The Group was listed on the Star Market Segment

2007

Construction of Brazil Plant

2007

Acquisition of Stable Magnet Wire P. Ltd (India)

2010

Acquisition of ISODRA GmbH (Germany)

2015

New sales office in Poland

2018

Established the Company in China

2021

Established the Company in Czech Republic

Irce Spa

3

Via Lasie, 12/A - 40026 Imola BO - Italy www.irce.it

1st Half 2021 Financial Results, Virtual STAR Conference 2021 - Fall Edition, 13th October 2021

Company Profile- The Businesses

IRCE Group works in two business areas:

Magnet wires

81% of sales

Energy cables

19% of sales

Sales breakdown by business areas

Sales breakdown by geographical area

Energy cables

Magnet Wires

19%

81%

Irce Spa

4

Via Lasie, 12/A - 40026 Imola BO - Italy

www.irce.it

1st Half 2021 Financial Results, Virtual STAR Conference 2021 - Fall Edition, 13th October 2021

Company Profile- The Businesses

Magnet Wires

Magnet wires, also known as winding wires or enamelled wires, have multiple applications such as electric motors, generators, transformers, compressors, inductors, relays, solenoid valves, etc. The wire is insulated through the application of many layers of enamels by means of highly sophisticated processes and machines, which demand high levels of investments and large scale of productions.

Energy Cables

Cables produced by the Group encompass the complete range of Low Voltage and Medium Voltage building and industrial cables, and power cords with plugs. Cables can be insulated with PVC, rubber, polyethylene, etc.. They are used for the construction of electricity plants in residential and industrial buildings and for the wiring and cabling of electrical appliances. The principal final industry sectors are the construction industry, housing and industrial applications, and consumer durables industries (domestic appliances and other electrical appliances).

Irce Spa

5

Via Lasie, 12/A - 40026 Imola BO - Italy

www.irce.it

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

IRCE S.p.A. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IRCE S.P.A.
06:32aIRCE S P A : 1st Half 2021 Financial Results Presentation Virtual STAR Conference 2021 Fal..
PU
09/17IRCE S P A : Half-yearly financial report as of 30 june 2021
PU
09/15IRCE S P A : Half-year financial report as of 30 june 2021
PU
09/15Irce S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
06/30IRCE S P A : Related party transaction procedure
PU
05/24IRCE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/14IRCE S P A : Interim report on operations at 31st march 2021
PU
05/14Irce S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
03/16IRCE S P A : Approval of 2020 separated and consolidated financial statements
PU
03/16Irce S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 405 M 468 M 468 M
Net income 2021 10,2 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2021 64,9 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,00x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 76,6 M 88,6 M 88,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 718
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart IRCE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
IRCE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRCE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,88 €
Average target price 3,20 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Filippo Casadio Chairman
Orfeo Dallago Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesca Pischedda Independent Non-Executive Director
Gigliola di Chiara Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesco Gandolfi Colleoni Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRCE S.P.A.70.41%89
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.1.62%9 007
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.6.15%5 370
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.96%4 564
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD118.49%4 378
NEXANS30.97%3 927