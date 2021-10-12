IRCE S p A : 1st Half 2021 Financial Results Presentation Virtual STAR Conference 2021 Fall Edition 13th October 2021

1st Half 2021 Financial Results, Virtual STAR Conference 2021 - Fall Edition, 13th October 2021

Company Profile- The Businesses

Magnet Wires

Magnet wires, also known as winding wires or enamelled wires, have multiple applications such as electric motors, generators, transformers, compressors, inductors, relays, solenoid valves, etc. The wire is insulated through the application of many layers of enamels by means of highly sophisticated processes and machines, which demand high levels of investments and large scale of productions.

Energy Cables

Cables produced by the Group encompass the complete range of Low Voltage and Medium Voltage building and industrial cables, and power cords with plugs. Cables can be insulated with PVC, rubber, polyethylene, etc.. They are used for the construction of electricity plants in residential and industrial buildings and for the wiring and cabling of electrical appliances. The principal final industry sectors are the construction industry, housing and industrial applications, and consumer durables industries (domestic appliances and other electrical appliances).