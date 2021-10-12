IRCE S p A : 1st Half 2021 Financial Results Presentation Virtual STAR Conference 2021 Fall Edition 13th October 2021

1st Half 2021 Financial Results, Virtual STAR Conference 2021 - Fall Edition, 13th October 2021
1st Half 2021 Financial Results Presentation
IRCE Group - Contents
Company Profile
•Highlights •The Businesses •Production Plants
Financial Results
•Copper and Aluminium Price Trend
•Profit and Loss Statement
•Balance Sheet
•Business Performance
•Market Performance
Company Profile - Highlights
IRCE is a leading European Group operating in the industries of magnet wires and cables
IRCE Today
U.m.
1°H 2021
1°H 2020
FY 2020
Number of employees
Nr
724
707
708
TURNOVER
Eur M
228.0
136.7
295.3
EBITDA
Eur M
17.0
2.6
10.8
EBITDA Adj*
Eur M
15.7
2.9
12.2
EBIT
Eur M
11.5
(1.0)
3.2
EBIT Adj*
Eur M
10.2
(0.6)
4.6
RESULT of the period
Eur M
6.7
(0.4)
2.7
(*) Including gains/losses on copper and energy derivatives transactions
History
1947
IRCE began its activity in Imola (Italy) with the production of magnet wires
1961
The company started the production of PVC insulated low voltage cables
1996
The Group was listed on the Italian Stock Exchange
1998
Acquisition of Smit Draad Nijmegen BV (The Netherlands)
2001
Acquisition of FD Sims Ltd (UK)
2001
The Group was listed on the Star Market Segment
2007
Construction of Brazil Plant
2007
Acquisition of Stable Magnet Wire P. Ltd (India)
2010
Acquisition of ISODRA GmbH (Germany)
2015
New sales office in Poland
2018
Established the Company in China
2021
Established the Company in Czech Republic
Company Profile- The Businesses
IRCE Group works in two business areas:
•
Magnet wires
81% of sales
•
Energy cables
19% of sales
Sales breakdown by business areas
|
Sales breakdown by geographical area
Energy cables
Magnet Wires
19%
81%
Company Profile- The Businesses
Magnet Wires
Magnet wires, also known as winding wires or enamelled wires, have multiple applications such as electric motors, generators, transformers, compressors, inductors, relays, solenoid valves, etc. The wire is insulated through the application of many layers of enamels by means of highly sophisticated processes and machines, which demand high levels of investments and large scale of productions.
Energy Cables
Cables produced by the Group encompass the complete range of Low Voltage and Medium Voltage building and industrial cables, and power cords with plugs. Cables can be insulated with PVC, rubber, polyethylene, etc.. They are used for the construction of electricity plants in residential and industrial buildings and for the wiring and cabling of electrical appliances. The principal final industry sectors are the construction industry, housing and industrial applications, and consumer durables industries (domestic appliances and other electrical appliances).
