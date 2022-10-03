Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. IRCE S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRC   IT0001077780

IRCE S.P.A.

(IRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
2.070 EUR    0.00%
12:14pIrce S P A : 1st Half 2022 Financial Results Presentation
PU
09/16Irce S P A : Half-yearly financial report as of 30 june 2022
PU
09/16Irce S P A : Engagement Policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRCE S p A : 1st Half 2022 Financial Results Presentation

10/03/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1°H 2022 Financial Results - Imola, 5 and 7 October 2022

1st Half 2022 Financial Results Presentation

Irce Spa

1

Via Lasie, 12/A - 40026 Imola BO - Italy

www.irce.it

1°H 2022 Financial Results - Imola, 5 and 7 October 2022

IRCE Group - Contents

Company Profile

•Highlights •The Businesses •Production Plants

Financial Results

•Copper and Aluminium Price Trend

•Profit and Loss Statement

•Balance Sheet

•Business Performance

•Market Performance

Irce Spa

2

Via Lasie, 12/A - 40026 Imola BO - Italy

www.irce.it

1°H 2022 Financial Results - Imola, 5 and 7 October 2022

Company Profile - Highlights

IRCE is a leading European Group operating in the industries of magnet wires and cables

History

1947

IRCE began its activity in Imola (Italy) with the production of magnet wires

1961

The company started the production of PVC insulated low voltage cables

1996

The Group was listed on the Italian Stock Exchange

1998

Acquisition of Smit Draad Nijmegen BV (The Netherlands)

2001

Acquisition of FD Sims Ltd (UK)

2001

The Group was listed on the Star Market Segment

2007

Construction of Brazil Plant

2007

Acquisition of Stable Magnet Wire P. Ltd (India)

2010

Acquisition of ISODRA GmbH (Germany)

2015

New sales office in Poland

2018

Established the Company in China

2021

Established the Company in Czech Republic

2022

June 30, sold the branch of the company for the production of power cables located in Miradolo Terme Italy

Irce Spa

3

Via Lasie, 12/A - 40026 Imola BO - Italy

www.irce.it

1°H 2022 Financial Results - Imola, 5 and 7 October 2022

Company Profile - The Businesses

IRCE Group works in two business areas:

Magnet wires

79% of sales

Energy cables

21% of sales

Sales breakdown by business areas

Sales breakdown by geographical area

Energy cables

Magnet Wires

21%

79%

Irce Spa

4

Via Lasie, 12/A - 40026 Imola BO - Italy

www.irce.it

1°H 2022 Financial Results - Imola, 5 and 7 October 2022

Company Profile - The Businesses

Magnet Wires

Magnet wires, also known as winding wires or enamelled wires, have multiple applications such as electric motors, generators, transformers, compressors, inductors, relays, solenoid valves, etc. The wire is insulated through the application of many layers of enamels by means of highly sophisticated processes and machines, which demand high levels of investments and large scale of productions.

Energy Cables

Cables produced by the Group encompass the complete range of Low Voltage and Medium Voltage for building and industrial sector. Cables can be insulated with PVC, rubber, polyethylene, etc.. They are used for the construction of electricity plants in residential and industrial buildings and for the wiring and cabling of electrical appliances. The principal final industry sectors are the construction industry, housing and industrial applications, and consumer durables industries (domestic appliances and other electrical appliances).

Irce Spa

5

Via Lasie, 12/A - 40026 Imola BO - Italy

www.irce.it

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

IRCE S.p.A. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 16:11:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRCE S.P.A.
12:14pIrce S P A : 1st Half 2022 Financial Results Presentation
PU
09/16Irce S P A : Half-yearly financial report as of 30 june 2022
PU
09/16Irce S P A : Engagement Policy
PU
09/16IRCE S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/05Irce S P A : Improved the disposal of the business unit related to the production of the p..
PU
07/01Irce S P A : Improved the disposal of the business unit related to the production of the p..
PU
06/30Patelec S.R.L. completed the acquisition of the business unit relating to the productio..
CI
05/23IRCE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11IRCE S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/06Patelec S.R.L. signed a preliminary agreement to acquire the business unit relating to ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 482 M 473 M 473 M
Net income 2022 6,71 M 6,58 M 6,58 M
Net Debt 2022 66,5 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,63x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 54,9 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 719
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart IRCE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
IRCE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRCE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,07 €
Average target price 2,90 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Filippo Casadio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Orfeo Dallago Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Gigliola di Chiara Independent Non-Executive Director
Claudia Peri Independent Director
Francesco Gandolfi Colleoni Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRCE S.P.A.-33.65%54
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-10.54%7 653
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.36.30%6 741
NEXANS7.05%3 893
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-19.26%2 210
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-36.56%2 040