IRCE S p A : 1st Half 2022 Financial Results Presentation
10/03/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
1stHalf 2022 Financial Results Presentation
IRCE Group - Contents
Company Profile
•Highlights •The Businesses •Production Plants
Financial Results
•Copper and Aluminium Price Trend
•Profit and Loss Statement
•Balance Sheet
•Business Performance
•Market Performance
Company Profile - Highlights
IRCE is a leading European Group operating in the industries of magnet wires and cables
History
1947
IRCE began its activity in Imola (Italy) with the production of magnet wires
1961
The company started the production of PVC insulated low voltage cables
1996
The Group was listed on the Italian Stock Exchange
1998
Acquisition of Smit Draad Nijmegen BV (The Netherlands)
2001
Acquisition of FD Sims Ltd (UK)
2001
The Group was listed on the Star Market Segment
2007
Construction of Brazil Plant
2007
Acquisition of Stable Magnet Wire P. Ltd (India)
2010
Acquisition of ISODRA GmbH (Germany)
2015
New sales office in Poland
2018
Established the Company in China
2021
Established the Company in Czech Republic
2022
June 30, sold the branch of the company for the production of power cables located in Miradolo Terme Italy
Company Profile - The Businesses
IRCE Group works in two business areas:
•
Magnet wires
79% of sales
•
Energy cables
21% of sales
Sales breakdown by business areas
Sales breakdown by geographical area
Energy cables
Magnet Wires
21%
79%
Company Profile - The Businesses
Magnet Wires
Magnet wires, also known as winding wires or enamelled wires, have multiple applications such as electric motors, generators, transformers, compressors, inductors, relays, solenoid valves, etc. The wire is insulated through the application of many layers of enamels by means of highly sophisticated processes and machines, which demand high levels of investments and large scale of productions.
Energy Cables
Cables produced by the Group encompass the complete range of Low Voltage and Medium Voltage for building and industrial sector. Cables can be insulated with PVC, rubber, polyethylene, etc.. They are used for the construction of electricity plants in residential and industrial buildings and for the wiring and cabling of electrical appliances. The principal final industry sectors are the construction industry, housing and industrial applications, and consumer durables industries (domestic appliances and other electrical appliances).
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.