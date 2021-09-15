IRCE S p A : Half-year financial report as of 30 june 2021

PRESS RELEASE

HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021

The Board of Directors has today approved the consolidated financial statements as at June 30th 2021.

The consolidated financial statements of IRCE Group (hereinafter also the "Group") for the first half year of 2021 (hereinafter also the "Group") closed with a profit of € 6.65 million.

Consolidated turnover was € 228.04 million, 66.8% higher than € 136.69 million recorded in the first half of 2020, thanks to the combined effect of the increase in sales volumes and the price of copper (LME quotation in Euro, in the first half of 2021, was 51.4% higher than in the first six month of 2020). For a correct reading of the data, please note that in the second quarter of 2020, due to the effects of the pandemic and the measures taken by the various countries to contain it, sales had drastically reduced.

In the first half of this year, sales in both our areas of business, winding wires and energy cables, confirm the recovery of demand, which gained further vigour also compared to the first quarter of the year.

Results are reported in the following table.

Consolidated income statement data 1st half-year 2021 1st half-year 2020 Change (€/million) Turnover1 228.04 136.69 91.35 Turnover without metal2 46.79 30.87 15.92 EBITDA3 16.97 2.58 14.39 EBIT 11.41 (0.99) 12.40 Result before taxes 10.06 (0.27) 10.33 Result of the period 6.65 (0.43) 7.08 Adjusted EBITDA4 15.71 2.94 12.77 Adjusted EBIT4 10.15 (0.63) 10.78 Consolidated statement of financial position data As of 30.06.2021 As of 31.12.2020 Change (€/million) Net invested capital 204.35 162.36 41.99 Shareholders' Equity 131.60 122.62 8.98 Net financial debt5 72.75 39.74 33.01