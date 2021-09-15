IRCE S p A : Half-year financial report as of 30 june 2021
HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021
The Board of Directors has today approved the consolidated financial statements as at June 30th 2021.
The consolidated financial statements of IRCE Group (hereinafter also the "Group") for the first half year of 2021 (hereinafter also the "Group") closed with a profit of € 6.65 million.
Consolidated turnover was € 228.04 million, 66.8% higher than € 136.69 million recorded in the first half of 2020, thanks to the combined effect of the increase in sales volumes and the price of copper (LME quotation in Euro, in the first half of 2021, was 51.4% higher than in the first six month of 2020). For a correct reading of the data, please note that in the second quarter of 2020, due to the effects of the pandemic and the measures taken by the various countries to contain it, sales had drastically reduced.
In the first half of this year, sales in both our areas of business, winding wires and energy cables, confirm the recovery of demand, which gained further vigour also compared to the first quarter of the year.
Results are reported in the following table.
Consolidated income statement data
1st half-year 2021
1st half-year 2020
Change
(€/million)
Turnover1
228.04
136.69
91.35
Turnover without metal2
46.79
30.87
15.92
EBITDA3
16.97
2.58
14.39
EBIT
11.41
(0.99)
12.40
Result before taxes
10.06
(0.27)
10.33
Result of the period
6.65
(0.43)
7.08
Adjusted EBITDA4
15.71
2.94
12.77
Adjusted EBIT4
10.15
(0.63)
10.78
Consolidated statement of financial position data
As of 30.06.2021
As of 31.12.2020
Change
(€/million)
Net invested capital
204.35
162.36
41.99
Shareholders' Equity
131.60
122.62
8.98
Net financial debt5
72.75
39.74
33.01
The item "Turnover" represents the "Revenues" reported in the income statement 2 Turnover without metal corresponds to the total turnover less the metal component 3 EBITDA is a performance indicator used by the Management of the Group in order to assess the operating performance of the company and is not identified as an accounting item within IFRS; it is calculated by IRCE S.p.A. by adding amortisation/depreciation, allocations and write-downs to EBIT 4 Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT are respectively calculated as the sum of EBITDA and EBIT and the income/charges from operations on copper and electricity derivatives transactions (€ -1.26 million in the first half-year 2021 and € +0.36 million in the first half-year 2020). These indicators are used by the Management of the Group in order to monitor and assess the operational performance of the Group and are not identified as accounting items within IFRS. Given that the composition of these measures is not regulated by the reference accounting standards, the criterion used by the Group could potentially not be consistent with that adopted by others and therefore not be comparable 5 The methods for measuring the net financial position as defined by Consob's Notice no. 5/21 of 29 April 2021, which incorporates the ESMA Guideline published on 4 March 2021.
Consolidated net financial debt at the end of June 2021 was € 72.75 million, up from € 39.74 million at the end of 2020, as a result of the growth in sales volumes and the copper price.
Shareholders' equity was positively affected by the change in the translation reserve mainly due to the revaluation of the Brazilian real (which accounted for € 2.76 million), which, from the beginning of the year, increased by 8%.
The Group's investments, in the first half of 2021, were € 2.12 million.
The forecasts for the 2021 results remain optimistic; the demand for our products was high for the entire first half of the year, and we expect it to consolidate in the second half. However, the procurement of many raw materials at reasonable prices continues to represent an element of risk.
To date, the Group has not had any significant impacts due to the Coronavirus pandemic, for an update on the situation, please refer to a specific note in the Half Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021.
The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Elena Casadio, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to our books and accounting records.
IRCE Group is an important player in the winding wires and electric cable sector. The production is deployed in 4 facilities in Italy and 5 facilities abroad: Nijmegen (NI), Blackburn (UK), Joinville SC (Brazil), Kochi (India) and Kierspe (Germany). The Group includes also 5 commercial companies; four of them are located outside Italy (Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland) and two companies currently inoperative (China and Czech Republic).
The Group employs 720 employees.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unit of Euro)
ASSETS
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Goodwill and Other intangible assets
100,450
133,008
Property, plant and machinery
38,082,622
40,862,438
Equipments and other tangible assets
1,529,469
1,542,621
Assets under constructions and advances
2,443,790
971,478
Investments
104,813
102,137
Non current financial assets
5,300
124,882
Deferred tax assets
2,211,223
1,386,848
NON CURRENT ASSETS
44,477,667
45,123,412
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
103,187,233
76,230,890
Trade receivables
107,222,057
73,906,499
Tax receivables
6,604
7,236
Other current assets
2,030,283
1,935,970
Current financial assets
564,961
1,903,141
Cash and cash equivalent
6,552,952
10,259,995
CURRENT ASSETS
219,564,090
164,243,731
TOTAL ASSETS
264,041,757
209,367,143
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
13,821,563
13,821,563
Reserves
111,431,804
106,384,781
Profit (loss) for the period
6,647,353
2,725,715
Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of
131,900,720
122,932,059
Parent company
Shareholders equity attributable to Minority interests
(304,179)
(308,043)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
131,596,541
122,624,016
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non current financial liabilities
23,164,997
21,311,962
Deferred tax liabilities
118,604
181,882
Non current provisions for risks and charges
796,083
309,344
Non current provisions for post employment obligation
4,643,067
4,990,269
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
28,722,751
26,793,457
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current financial liabilities
56,701,122
30,594,634
Trade payables
33,879,262
21,200,554
Current tax payables
3,788,938
594,843
(of which related parties)
2,147,540
225,605
Social security contributions
1,713,384
1,950,195
Other current liabilities
7,421,459
5,414,449
Current provisions for risks and charges
218,300
194,995
CURRENT LIABILITIES
103,722,465
59,949,670
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
264,041,757
209,367,143
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(Unit of Euro)
30.06.2021
30.06.2020
Sales revenues
228,037,671
136,687,527
Other revenues and income
328,062
588,281
TOTAL REVENUES
228,365,733
137,275,808
Raw materials and consumables
(193,387,840)
(109,853,158)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
14,286,236
1,194,011
Cost for services
(15,764,454)
(11,275,378)
Personnel costs
(15,809,565)
(14,328,588)
Amortization /depreciation/write off tangible and intagible assets
(4,113,532)
(3,528,816)
Provision and write downs
(1,443,908)
(48,717)
Other operating costs
(725,275)
(428,819)
EBIT
11,407,395
(993,657)
Financial income / (charges)
(1,350,027)
727,422
RESULT BEFORE TAX
10,057,368
(266,325)
Income taxes
(3,406,150)
(155,395)
NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD
6,651,218
(421,630)
Net result for the period attributable to non-controlling interests
3,864
7,514
Net result for the period attributable to the parent
6,647,354
(429,144)
company
Earnings/(loss) per share (EPS)
- basic EPS for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders of the
0.2501
(0.0161)
Parent Company
- diluted EPS for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders of the
0.2501
(0.0161)
Parent Company
