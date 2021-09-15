Log in
IRCE S p A : Half-year financial report as of 30 june 2021

09/15/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021

The Board of Directors has today approved the consolidated financial statements as at June 30th 2021.

The consolidated financial statements of IRCE Group (hereinafter also the "Group") for the first half year of 2021 (hereinafter also the "Group") closed with a profit of € 6.65 million.

Consolidated turnover was € 228.04 million, 66.8% higher than € 136.69 million recorded in the first half of 2020, thanks to the combined effect of the increase in sales volumes and the price of copper (LME quotation in Euro, in the first half of 2021, was 51.4% higher than in the first six month of 2020). For a correct reading of the data, please note that in the second quarter of 2020, due to the effects of the pandemic and the measures taken by the various countries to contain it, sales had drastically reduced.

In the first half of this year, sales in both our areas of business, winding wires and energy cables, confirm the recovery of demand, which gained further vigour also compared to the first quarter of the year.

Results are reported in the following table.

Consolidated income statement data

1st half-year 2021

1st half-year 2020

Change

(€/million)

Turnover1

228.04

136.69

91.35

Turnover without metal2

46.79

30.87

15.92

EBITDA3

16.97

2.58

14.39

EBIT

11.41

(0.99)

12.40

Result before taxes

10.06

(0.27)

10.33

Result of the period

6.65

(0.43)

7.08

Adjusted EBITDA4

15.71

2.94

12.77

Adjusted EBIT4

10.15

(0.63)

10.78

Consolidated statement of financial position data

As of 30.06.2021

As of 31.12.2020

Change

(€/million)

Net invested capital

204.35

162.36

41.99

Shareholders' Equity

131.60

122.62

8.98

Net financial debt5

72.75

39.74

33.01

  • The item "Turnover" represents the "Revenues" reported in the income statement
    2 Turnover without metal corresponds to the total turnover less the metal component
    3 EBITDA is a performance indicator used by the Management of the Group in order to assess the operating performance of the company and is not identified as an accounting item within IFRS; it is calculated by IRCE S.p.A. by adding amortisation/depreciation, allocations and write-downs to EBIT
    4 Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT are respectively calculated as the sum of EBITDA and EBIT and the income/charges from operations on copper and electricity derivatives transactions (€ -1.26 million in the first half-year 2021 and € +0.36 million in the first half-year 2020). These indicators are used by the Management of the Group in order to monitor and assess the operational performance of the Group and are not identified as accounting items within IFRS. Given that the composition of these measures is not regulated by the reference accounting standards, the criterion used by the Group could potentially not be consistent with that adopted by others and therefore not be comparable
    5 The methods for measuring the net financial position as defined by Consob's Notice no. 5/21 of 29 April 2021, which incorporates the ESMA Guideline published on 4 March 2021.

1

PRESS RELEASE

Consolidated net financial debt at the end of June 2021 was € 72.75 million, up from € 39.74 million at the end of 2020, as a result of the growth in sales volumes and the copper price.

Shareholders' equity was positively affected by the change in the translation reserve mainly due to the revaluation of the Brazilian real (which accounted for € 2.76 million), which, from the beginning of the year, increased by 8%.

The Group's investments, in the first half of 2021, were € 2.12 million.

The forecasts for the 2021 results remain optimistic; the demand for our products was high for the entire first half of the year, and we expect it to consolidate in the second half. However, the procurement of many raw materials at reasonable prices continues to represent an element of risk.

To date, the Group has not had any significant impacts due to the Coronavirus pandemic, for an update on the situation, please refer to a specific note in the Half Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Elena Casadio, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to our books and accounting records.

Imola, 15th September 2021

IRCE SPA

Contacts:

Investor relation. Sepriano Gianfranco

Tel. + 39 0382 77535 e-mailgianfranco.sepriano@irce-group.com

IRCE Group is an important player in the winding wires and electric cable sector. The production is deployed in 4 facilities in Italy and 5 facilities abroad: Nijmegen (NI), Blackburn (UK), Joinville SC (Brazil), Kochi (India) and Kierspe (Germany). The Group includes also 5 commercial companies; four of them are located outside Italy (Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland) and two companies currently inoperative (China and Czech Republic).

The Group employs 720 employees.

2

PRESS RELEASE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unit of Euro)

ASSETS

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Goodwill and Other intangible assets

100,450

133,008

Property, plant and machinery

38,082,622

40,862,438

Equipments and other tangible assets

1,529,469

1,542,621

Assets under constructions and advances

2,443,790

971,478

Investments

104,813

102,137

Non current financial assets

5,300

124,882

Deferred tax assets

2,211,223

1,386,848

NON CURRENT ASSETS

44,477,667

45,123,412

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

103,187,233

76,230,890

Trade receivables

107,222,057

73,906,499

Tax receivables

6,604

7,236

Other current assets

2,030,283

1,935,970

Current financial assets

564,961

1,903,141

Cash and cash equivalent

6,552,952

10,259,995

CURRENT ASSETS

219,564,090

164,243,731

TOTAL ASSETS

264,041,757

209,367,143

3

PRESS RELEASE

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

13,821,563

13,821,563

Reserves

111,431,804

106,384,781

Profit (loss) for the period

6,647,353

2,725,715

Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of

131,900,720

122,932,059

Parent company

Shareholders equity attributable to Minority interests

(304,179)

(308,043)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

131,596,541

122,624,016

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Non current financial liabilities

23,164,997

21,311,962

Deferred tax liabilities

118,604

181,882

Non current provisions for risks and charges

796,083

309,344

Non current provisions for post employment obligation

4,643,067

4,990,269

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

28,722,751

26,793,457

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current financial liabilities

56,701,122

30,594,634

Trade payables

33,879,262

21,200,554

Current tax payables

3,788,938

594,843

(of which related parties)

2,147,540

225,605

Social security contributions

1,713,384

1,950,195

Other current liabilities

7,421,459

5,414,449

Current provisions for risks and charges

218,300

194,995

CURRENT LIABILITIES

103,722,465

59,949,670

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

264,041,757

209,367,143

4

PRESS RELEASE

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Unit of Euro)

30.06.2021

30.06.2020

Sales revenues

228,037,671

136,687,527

Other revenues and income

328,062

588,281

TOTAL REVENUES

228,365,733

137,275,808

Raw materials and consumables

(193,387,840)

(109,853,158)

Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods

14,286,236

1,194,011

Cost for services

(15,764,454)

(11,275,378)

Personnel costs

(15,809,565)

(14,328,588)

Amortization /depreciation/write off tangible and intagible assets

(4,113,532)

(3,528,816)

Provision and write downs

(1,443,908)

(48,717)

Other operating costs

(725,275)

(428,819)

EBIT

11,407,395

(993,657)

Financial income / (charges)

(1,350,027)

727,422

RESULT BEFORE TAX

10,057,368

(266,325)

Income taxes

(3,406,150)

(155,395)

NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD

6,651,218

(421,630)

Net result for the period attributable to non-controlling interests

3,864

7,514

Net result for the period attributable to the parent

6,647,354

(429,144)

company

Earnings/(loss) per share (EPS)

- basic EPS for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

0.2501

(0.0161)

Parent Company

- diluted EPS for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

0.2501

(0.0161)

Parent Company

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IRCE S.p.A. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
