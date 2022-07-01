Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. IRCE S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRC   IT0001077780

IRCE S.P.A.

(IRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:54 2022-07-01 am EDT
2.200 EUR   -0.90%
09:13aIRCE S P A : Improved the disposal of the business unit related to the production of the power cord
PU
05/23IRCE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11IRCE S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRCE S p A : Improved the disposal of the business unit related to the production of the power cord

07/01/2022 | 09:13am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

IMPROVED THE DISPOSAL OF THE BUSINESS UNIT RELATED TO THE PRODUCTION OF

THE POWER CORD

IRCE SPA, following the communication to the market of May the 6th, 2022, discloses that on the 30th of June 2022 it was improved the closing related to the operation of disposal of the business unit, concerning the production of the power cord located in the establishment of Miradolo Terme (PV).

During 2021 the business unit recorded a turnover of approximately € 5,3 million.

The operation of the disposal was performed because the ancillary production activity of the power cord is not going to be of strategic interest for the Group in the future.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Mrs Elena Casadio, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information included in this press release is consistent with the supporting documentation, accounting books and records.

Imola, 1 July 2022

IRCE SPA

Contacts:

Investor relation: Sepriano Gianfranco

Tel. + 39 0382 77535 e-mailgianfranco.sepriano@irce-group.com

Press Office: Elena Casadio

Tel. + 39 0542 661220, e-mail:elena.casadio@irce-group.com

IRCE Group is an important player in the winding wires and electric cable sector. The production is deployed in 4 facilities in Italy and 5 facilities abroad: Nijmegen (NI), Blackburn (UK), Joinville SC (Brazil), Kochi (India) and Kierspe (Germany). The Group includes also 5 commercial companies; four of them are located outside Italy (Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland) and a new company in China.

The Group employs 710 employees.

Disclaimer

IRCE S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 13:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 482 M 504 M 504 M
Net income 2022 6,71 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
Net Debt 2022 66,5 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 58,9 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 712
Free-Float 37,5%
Managers and Directors
Filippo Casadio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Orfeo Dallago Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Gigliola di Chiara Independent Non-Executive Director
Claudia Peri Independent Director
Francesco Gandolfi Colleoni Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRCE S.P.A.-28.85%62
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.49.73%7 863
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-20.84%7 219
NEXANS-13.86%3 373
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-30.97%2 357
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-26.92%2 050