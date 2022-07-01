IRCE S p A : Improved the disposal of the business unit related to the production of the power cord

PRESS RELEASE

IRCE SPA, following the communication to the market of May the 6th, 2022, discloses that on the 30th of June 2022 it was improved the closing related to the operation of disposal of the business unit, concerning the production of the power cord located in the establishment of Miradolo Terme (PV).

During 2021 the business unit recorded a turnover of approximately € 5,3 million.

The operation of the disposal was performed because the ancillary production activity of the power cord is not going to be of strategic interest for the Group in the future.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Mrs Elena Casadio, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information included in this press release is consistent with the supporting documentation, accounting books and records.

IRCE Group is an important player in the winding wires and electric cable sector. The production is deployed in 4 facilities in Italy and 5 facilities abroad: Nijmegen (NI), Blackburn (UK), Joinville SC (Brazil), Kochi (India) and Kierspe (Germany). The Group includes also 5 commercial companies; four of them are located outside Italy (Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland) and a new company in China.

The Group employs 710 employees.