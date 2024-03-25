PROXY FORM AND VOTING ISTRUCTION

I, the undersigned, _________________________________________________________

Last name and first name or Company name

Born in ___________________________________________

Tax code __________________________________________________

Telephone number__________________

E-mail __________________

Registered address or office __________________

ID document number__________________

Holder of voting rights for _______________________________________shares of IRCE SPA as:

• Holder of the shares

• Legal representative or attorney-in-fact

• Pledgee

• Usufructuary

• Manager

• Custodian

• Other (please specify)

DELEGATES

Last name and first name or company name __________________

Born in ___________________________________________

Tax code __________________________________________________

Telephone number__________________

E-mail __________________

Registered address or office __________________

ID document number__________________

WITH THE RIGHT TO BE SUBSTITUTED BY

Last name and first name or company name __________________

Born in ___________________________________________

Tax code __________________________________________________

Telephone number__________________

E-mail __________________

Registered address or office __________________

ID document number__________________

To represent him/her, for IRCE S.p.A. shareholders meeting, which will be held at the Registered office with the first call on 29 April 2024 at 11,00 am, and, if necessary, with the second call on 6 May 2024 at the same time and at the same place.

AGENDA

• Balance sheet as of 31/12/2023 and relative reports of the Board of Directors and Board of Auditors; consequential deliberation;

• Presentation of the consolidated balance sheet as of 31/12/2023;

• Proposal of authorization to the purchase and hold of own shares, how to purchase and to sale;

• Report on remuneration, examination of Section I (i.e. remuneration policy) resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3 bis, of Legislative Decree 24/02/98 no. 58;

• Report on remuneration, examination of Section II (i.e. remuneration paid in the year) resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree 24/02/98 no. 58

Place and date

Signature

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

The undersigned _________________________ (name/personal data) delegates the Designated Representative to vote, according to the following voting instructions, at the meeting called for 29 April 2023 at 11,00 am at the Registered office, with the second call on 6 May 2024 at the same time and place.

A) RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING (*)

1) Separate financial statements as at 31/12/2023 and related reports of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, and consequent resolutions

° IN FAVOUR

° AGAINST

° ABSTAIN

2) Separate financial statements as at 31/12/2023: allocation of profit for the period

° IN FAVOUR

° AGAINST

° ABSTAIN

3) Proposal of authorisation to the purchase and hold of own shares, how to purchase and to sale

° IN FAVOUR

° AGAINST

° ABSTAIN

4) Remuneration report, first section, binding resolution on the remuneration policy

° IN FAVOUR

° AGAINST

° ABSTAIN

5) Remuneration report, second section, binding resolution on the remuneration paid in the year

° EXPRESSES FAVOURABLE OPINION

° EXPRESSES CONTRARY OPINION

° ABSTAINER

B) In the event circumstances arise that are unknown at the time the proxy is issued (1), the undersigned, with reference to the

1) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour ° against ° abstain

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2) 2) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° in favour

° against

° abstain

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

3) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour ° against ° abstain

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2) 4) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS ° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° in favour

° against

° abstain

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

5) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour ° against ° abstain

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

C) In the event of voting on any changes or additions to the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting (3) with reference to the

1) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the management body ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the majority shareholder ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the minority shareholder ° against all changes/additions proposed ° abstain on all changes/additions proposed

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

2) resolution

°CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

°REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

°CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the management body

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the majority shareholder

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the minority shareholder

° against all changes/additions proposed

° abstain on all changes/additions proposed

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

3) resolution

°CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

°REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

°CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the management body

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the majority shareholder

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the minority shareholder

° against all changes/additions proposed

° abstain on all changes/additions proposed

°AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

4) resolution

°CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

°REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

°CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the management body

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the majority shareholder

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the minority shareholder

° against all changes/additions proposed

° abstain on all changes/additions proposed

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

5) resolution

°CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

°REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

°CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the management body

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the majority shareholder

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the minority shareholder

° against all changes/additions proposed

° abstain on all changes/additions proposed

°AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

(*) Pursuant to art. 135-undecies, paragraph 3, of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998, "The shares for which the proxy, even partial, has been issued are counted for the purpose of duly convening the meeting. In relation to the proposals for which no voting instructions have been provided, the shares of such holders are not counted for the purpose of calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the approval of resolutions".

(1) In the event significant circumstances arise, unknown at the time the proxy is issued, which cannot be communicated to the shareholder, it is possible to choose between: a) confirmation of the voting instructions already given; b) change to the voting instructions already given; c) revocation of the voting instructions already given; d) authorisation for the Designated Representative to vote differently from the indications provided in section A) of these voting instructions, if the circumstances that have arisen make it reasonable to assume that the shareholder would have changed the voting instructions in such regard, had they been aware of the same. If no choice is made, the voting instructions in section A) shall be confirmed.

(2) This option may be provided in the form, only if the Designated Representative and any substitutes of the latter guarantee the absence of all the conflict of interest conditions indicated in art. 135-decies of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998.

(3) In the event of changes or additions to the proposed resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, it is possible to choose between: a) confirmation of the voting instructions already given; b) change to the voting instructions already given or provision of voting instructions; c) revocation of the voting instructions already given; d) authorisation for the Designated Representative to vote differently from the indications provided in section A) of these voting instructions, if it reasonable to assume that the shareholder would have changed the voting instructions in such regard, had they been aware of the changes or additions. If no choice is made, the voting instructions in section A) shall be confirmed.

DATE

SIGNATURE