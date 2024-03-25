PROXY FORM AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE

To be sent to the Designated Representative via certified email toavvstefaniasalvini@ordineavvocatibopec.itor via registered mail with return receipt to the address Via Tinti 16 40026 Imola-BO

Ms Stefania Salvini born in Imola on 20/04/1975 and residing in Imola, Via Tinti 16, tax identification no. SLVSFN75D60E289V, acting as Designated Representative of IRCE SPA, pursuant to art. 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98 (Consolidated Law on Finance), hereby collects the voting proxies for the Shareholders' Meeting called on 29 April 2024 at 11:00 am (first call) and on 6 May 2024 at the same time (second call), in the manner and according to the terms indicated in the notice published on the Company's websitewww.irce.it with the following agenda:

• Balance sheet as of 31/12/2023 and relative reports of the Board of Directors and Board of Auditors; consequential deliberation;

• Presentation of the consolidated balance sheet as of 31/12/2023;

• Proposal of authorization to the purchase and hold of own shares, how to purchase and to sale.

• Report on remuneration, examination of Section I (i.e. remuneration policy) resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3 bis, of Legislative Decree 24/02/98 no. 58

• Report on remuneration, examination of Section II (i.e. remuneration paid in the year) resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree 24/02/98 no. 58

The proxy with voting instructions, to be issued by 25 April 2023, may be revoked within such deadline by following the same procedure used for designation.

Pursuant to art. 135-decies of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998, the Designated Representative declares the absence of any personal conflicts of interest.

PROXY FORM

The undersigned_______________________________________________________________

Surname and name - Company name

Date and place of birth ________________________________________________________

Tax identification no. _________________________________________________________________

Phone ______________________________________________________________________

Email _______________________________________________________________________

Address of residence / Registered office _______________________________________________

Identity document____________________________________________________________

Holder of voting rights for _______________________________________shares of IRCE SPA as:

• Holder of the shares

• Legal representative or attorney-in-fact

• Pledgee

• Usufructuary

• Manager

• Custodian

• Other (please specify)

HEREBY AUTHORISES

The aforementioned Designated Representative to participate in and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting indicated above, with reference to the aforementioned shares, according to the instructions provided and DECLARES to be aware of the possibility that the proxy conferred to the

Designated Representative may contain voting instructions for only some of the items on the agenda and that, in such case, the vote will only be exercised in relation to the items for which voting instructions are given.

DATE

SIGNATURE

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

The undersigned (name/personal information) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

authorises the Delegated Representative to vote according to these voting instructions at the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 29 April 2024 at 11:00 am (first call) and on 6 May 2024 at the same time (second call).

A) RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING (*)

1) Separate financial statements as at 31/12/2023 and related reports of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, and consequent resolutions

° IN FAVOUR

° AGAINST

° ABSTAIN

2) Separate financial statements as at 31/12/2023: allocation of profit for the period

° IN FAVOUR

° AGAINST

° ABSTAIN

3) Proposal of authorisation to the purchase and hold of own shares, how to purchase and to sale

° IN FAVOUR

° AGAINST

° ABSTAIN

4) Remuneration report , first section, binding resolution on the remuneration policy

° IN FAVOUR

° AGAINST

° ABSTAIN

5) Remuneration report , second section, binding resolution on the remuneration paid in the year

° EXPRESSES FAVOURABLE OPINION

° EXPRESSES CONTRARY OPINION

° ABSTAINER

B) In the event circumstances arise that are unknown at the time the proxy is issued (1), the undersigned, with reference to the

1) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour ° against ° abstain

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2) 2) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° in favour

° against

° abstain

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

3) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour ° against ° abstain

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2) 4) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS ° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° in favour

° against

° abstain

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

5) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour ° against ° abstain

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

C) In the event of voting on any changes or additions to the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting (3) with reference to the

1) resolution

° CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

° REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

° CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the management body ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the majority shareholder ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the minority shareholder ° against all changes/additions proposed ° abstain on all changes/additions proposed

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

2) resolution

°CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

°REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

°CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the management body

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the majority shareholder

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the minority shareholder

° against all changes/additions proposed

° abstain on all changes/additions proposed

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

3) resolution

°CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

°REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

°CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the management body

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the majority shareholder

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the minority shareholder

° against all changes/additions proposed

° abstain on all changes/additions proposed

°AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

4) resolution

°CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

°REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

°CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the management body

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the majority shareholder

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the minority shareholder

° against all changes/additions proposed

° abstain on all changes/additions proposed

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

5) resolution

°CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIONS

°REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS

°CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS ° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the management body

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the majority shareholder

° in favour of the change/addition proposed by the minority shareholder

° against all changes/additions proposed

° abstain on all changes/additions proposed

° AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to vote differently from the instructions received (2)

(*) Pursuant to art. 135-undecies, paragraph 3, of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998, "The shares for which the proxy, even partial, has been issued are counted for the purpose of duly convening the meeting. In relation to the proposals for which no voting instructions have been provided, the shares of such holders are not counted for the purpose of calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the approval of resolutions".

(1) In the event significant circumstances arise, unknown at the time the proxy is issued, which cannot be communicated to the shareholder, it is possible to choose between: a) confirmation of the voting instructions already given; b) change to the voting instructions already given; c) revocation of the voting instructions already given; d) authorisation for the Designated Representative to vote differently from the indications provided in section A) of these voting instructions, if the circumstances that have arisen make it reasonable to assume that the shareholder would have changed the voting instructions in such regard, had they been aware of the same. If no choice is made, the voting instructions in section A) shall be confirmed.

(2) This option may be provided in the form, only if the Designated Representative and any substitutes of the latter guarantee the absence of all the conflict of interest conditions indicated in art. 135-decies of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998.

(3) In the event of changes or additions to the proposed resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, it is possible to choose between: a) confirmation of the voting instructions already given; b) change to the voting instructions already given or provision of voting instructions; c) revocation of the voting instructions already given; d) authorisation for the Designated Representative to vote differently from the indications provided in section A) of these voting instructions, if it reasonable to assume that the shareholder would have changed the voting instructions in such regard, had they been aware of the changes or additions. If no choice is made, the voting instructions in section A) shall be confirmed.

DATE

SIGNATURE