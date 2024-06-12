(Alliance News) - IRCE Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved an investment project in the People's Republic of China, aimed at expanding the group's production capacity in the winding conductor sector, with particular reference to the local market of electric vehicle motor production and power generation and transportation.

The company in a note explains that the project will be carried out by Chinese subsidiary Irce Electromagnetic Wire Co. Ltd, wholly owned by parent company IRCE, on land under a 50-year use concession, automatically renewable upon expiration.

The investment, which from the 2024-2028 plan calls for the construction of a production plant in Hai'an by mid-2025 and the purchase of machinery and equipment, is between EUR15 million and EUR20 million, based on the speed of revenue growth.

Production is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2025.

On Wednesday, IRCE closed flat at ERUR2.16 per share.

