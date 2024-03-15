(Alliance News) - IRCE Spa on Friday reported revenues of EUR402.8 million in 2023 from EUR454.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The period ended with a profit of EUR8.2 million from EUR9.2 million in 2022.

Ebitda as of December 31 was EUR21.4 million from EUR19.4 million in 2022.

Ebit stood at EUR14.4 million from EUR11.6 million in 2022.

Net financial position was EUR25.7 million from EUR60.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

IRCE on Friday closed 1.3 percent in the red at EUR1.92 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

