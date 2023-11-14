(Alliance News) - IRCE Spa on Tuesday reported a profit of EUR6.6 million in the first nine months from EUR5.0 million in the same period last year.

As of Sept. 30, sales stood at EUR311.3 million from EUR366.4 million in the nine months 2022.

Ebitda amounted to EUR15.6 million from EUR12.3 million as of September 30, 2022.

Ebit was EUR10.5 million from EUR6.1 million in the nine months 2022.

Net financial position as of Sept. 30 was EUR45.3 million, down from EUR60.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, thanks to cash generated from operations and a reduction in working capital, the company explained in a note.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.