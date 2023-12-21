(Alliance News) - IRCE Spa announced Thursday that the board has approved a EUR45 million investment project in the Czech Republic.

The investment is aimed at strengthening the group's position in the European winding conductor market, with a focus on the electric vehicle market.

A production plant is scheduled to be built by the end of 2024 and the progressive purchase of machinery and equipment is planned to be completed by the end of 2028. The project will be carried out by the subsidiary in the Czech Republic, IRCE sro, and production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

The current financial commitment associated with the project is approximately EUR25 million, an amount that will be paid by 2024 based on the progress of the work and the delivery and installation of the first equipment and machinery.

IRCE's stock closed Thursday down 0.5 percent at EUR1.97 per share.

