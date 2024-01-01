Ircon International Limited is an India-based integrated engineering and construction company. The Company operates in infrastructure sectors, including railways, highways, bridges, flyovers, tunnels, metro, railway electrification, extra high voltage sub-stations, electrical and mechanical works, commercial and residential buildings, and railway production units, amongst others. It offers engineering procurement and construction (EPC) services on a lumpsum turnkey, EPC and item-rate basis for various infrastructure projects. The Company executes coal connectivity products in joint ventures with other central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) under the Ministry of Coal. In addition, it executes projects in build, operate and transfer mode and hybrid annuity mode. It operates in various states in India and in other countries, such as, Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Shri Lanka and others. It has completed approximately 398 domestic projects and 128 international projects in 25 countries.