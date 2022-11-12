Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Ircon International Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    IRCON   INE962Y01021

IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(IRCON)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
49.90 INR   +3.42%
49.90 INR   +3.42%
Ircon International : Newspaper Advertisements

11/12/2022 | 12:52am EST
इरकॉन इंटरनेशनल लललिटेड

(भारत सरकार का उपक्रम)

IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

An integrated Engineering and Construction Company

IRCON/SECY/STEX/124

12th November, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Dept./ Dept of Corporate Services

Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/I, G Block BKC,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051

बीएसई लललिटेड

नेशनलस्टॉक एक्सचेंजऑफ इंलडयालललिटे

डलस्ट्रंग डिभाग / कॉपोरेट सेिा डिभाग

डलस्ट्रंगडिभाग

पी जे टॉिसा, िलाल रिीट,

एक्सचेंज प्लाजा, प्लॉट नं /सीआई, जी ब्लॉक, बीके सी

म ंबई- 400 001

बांद्रा (पूिा),- 400मंबई051

Scrip code / ID: 541956 / IRCON

Scrip Code: IRCON

Sub.: Publication of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022/ 30 लसतम्बर, 2022 को सिाप्त लतिाही और छिाही केललए अलेखापरीलितलित्तीय पररणािों(स्टैंडअलोनऔर सिेलकत) का प्रकाशन

Dear Sir/ Madam, िहोदय/िहोदया,

Copy of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone/ Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022, as approved by the Board at its meeting held on 11th November, 2022 as published in the newspaper (in English and Hindi) are enclosed herewith for your information and record.

समाचार पत्र मेंप्रकाडित (अंग्रेजीऔर ड ंिीमें), 30 डसतम्बर, 2022 को समाप्त डतमा ी और छमा ी केडलए अलेखापरीडितडित्तीर् पररणामों(रैंिअलोनऔर समेडकत) की प्रडतडलडप, जो डक 11 निम्बर, 2022 को बोिाकी बैठक मेंअन मोडितै, आपकी जानकारी केडलए संलग्नै।

कृ पर्ाउपरोक्त जानकारी को ररकॉिा पर लें। धन्यिाि,

भििीर्ा,

कृ इरकॉनते इन्टरलेशनल लललिटेड

RITU ARORA

Digitally signed by RITU ARORA Date: 2022.11.12 10:42:04 +05'30'

(ररतु अरोडा)

कम्पनी सलचि एिं अनुपालन अलिकारी सदस्यता क्र.: FCS 5270

पंजीकृ त कार्ाालर्:-4, डिस्ट्रिक्टसी सेंटर, साके, तनई डिल्ली - 110017, भारत

Registered Office : C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi - 110017, INDIA

Tel.: +91-11-26565666 Fax: +91-26854000, 26522000 | Email : info@ircon.orgWeb: www.ircon.org

CIN : L45203DL1976GOI008171

