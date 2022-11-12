Ircon International : Newspaper Advertisements

Allthingsbig &smallthatbuilduptowards thekick-off of the greatest sportingspectacleonearth - theFIFA WorldCup

Messi set for another record, Senegal gamble on Mane

FIFA

WORLDCUP

ROUNDUP

Injured Dybala included, Messi set for a record fifth appearance

Injured forward Paulo Dybala made the cutasArgentinacoachLionelScaloninamed onFriday his26-man squadfor theNov. 20- Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, where Lionel Messi will lead the side. Dybala has not played for his club AS Roma since early October but has been named in the squad asArgentinahopeheregainshisfitnessbe- fore their World Cup campaign begins on Nov. 22 against Group C opponents Saudi Arabia. Messi, 35, will be playing in his fifth World Cupandwill be accompanied by fel- low veterans Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi along with fresh faces who helped Argentina win the Copa America ti- ArgentinafanswithaLionelMessiposterinDohaonFriday.AP tlelast year. "They areproudtobecalled up and wear this jersey, let's hope that you as fansare too. Alltogether,"coach Scalonisaid Cisségambledononeoftheworld'sbestfor- Team USA players start in an Instagram video. wards being fit and ready in time after in- Argentina will be without services of juring his lower right leg this week playing arriving in Qatar GiovaniLoCelso,however,afterthemidfielder for Bayern Munich. Cissé said Senegal's pickedupahamstringinjurylastmonthwhile medicalteamhoped thatManéwouldneed ThefirstpartoftheUSWorldCupteam playing for Villarreal, with Scaloni saying he about a week to recover from the injury he arrivedinQatarearlyFriday.Nineofthe was 'irreplaceable'. Leandro Paredes and sustained on Tuesday in a league game in 26 players and staff were met by a pi- Rodrigo De Paul will be crucial in midfield Germany and therefore be ready for ano playing "The Star-Spangled while the defence will be led by centre back Senegal's opening game at the World Cup Banner"andpeoplewavingAmerican Otamendi, who is usually partnered with against theNetherlandsonNov. 21 - on pa- flagswhentheywalkedintoaDohaho- Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez or per the strongest team Senegal will face in tel following a flight from New York. TottenhamHotspur'sCristianRomero. Group A in Qatar. But Cissé also raised the CoachGreggBerhalterandplayersfrom Netherlands to meet with possibility that Mané may not be fit in time MajorLeagueSoccerteams,whosesea- for the tournament, which would dash the sonshaveended,madethetrip.Theini- migrant workers hopes of a nation that has come to rely on tial group of players included goal- The Netherlands soccer team will take Mané delivering at big moments. "Sadio keeperSeanJohnson;defendersAaron timeduringtheirstayinQatar to talktomi- Manéisakeyplayerinourgroup.Wewilldo Long,ShaqMoore,DeAndreYedlinand grants who helped build the stadiums for all we can to have Sadio Mané (available)," Walker Zimmerman; midfielders the World Cup, coach Louis van Gaal said Cissé said at the Senegal squad announce- KellynAcostaandCristianRoldan;and on Friday. The team will meet a group of ment in Dakar that was dominated by forwards Jesús Ferreira and Jordan about 20 migrants on Nov. 17 to talk about whether Mané would be in or out. Morris.Europe-basedplayerswereto their working conditions and to give them Forward Ansu Fati back in report after their clubs finished play theopportunitytojointheplayersintrain- before the World Cup break: the Spain squad after two years ing. TheDutch KNVBisoneof thefew foot- teams of midfielders Luca de la Torre ball associations to criticise human rights Twenty-year-oldBarcelonaforwardAnsu (Celta Vigo) and Yunus Musah and working conditions in Qatar, where Fatiwas included Friday in Spain'ssquadfor (Valencia) finished on Thursday, migrant workers and foreigners make up theWorldCup.AnsuhasnotplayedforSpain though de la Torre has not played the majority of the 2.8 million population. since making his fourth appearance as a sinceOctober24duetoatornmuscle The country has come under severe teenagerinOctober2020shortlyafterbreak- in his left leg. Defender Joe Scally scrutiny from human rights groups over ingtherecordforSpain'syoungestscorer.His (BorussiaMönchengladbach)andfor- themigrantissueintherun-uptothetour- spectacularstartforSpainandBarcelonawas wardGioReyna(BorussiaDortmund) nament, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. cut short by leg injuries. Besides Fati, there were to face each other in the 18. Last year, Qatar's government denied were no other surprises when Spain coach BundesligaonFridaynight.Saturday's claims in a report by human rights organ- Luis Enrique announced his 26-man squad. schedule included matches for for- isation Amnesty International that thou- The former midfielder, who played in three wardChristianPulisic(Chelsea),goal- sands of migrant workers were being World Cups, will rely on a young team in keeper Matt Turner (Arsenal), mid- trapped and exploited. Qatar,includingBarcelonamidfieldersPedri fielders Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Senegal gamble on Mané's González (19) and Gavi Paéz (18). Adams (Leeds), goalkeeper Ethan "We are going to war in Qatar," Luis Horvath(Luton),forwardJoshSargent fitness, Bayern concerned Enrique said. Luis Enrique guided a similar (Norwich) and defender Cameron Sadio Mané was included in Senegal's Spain squad to the semifinals of last year's Carter-Vickers (Glasgow Celtic). World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou European Championship.

Asian boxing c'ship: Lovlina,

Parveen clinch gold medals

PRESSTRUSTOFINDIA

AMMAN,NOVEMBER 11

LOVLINA BORGOHAIN looked at ease as she struck gold in her maiden appearanceinthemiddleweightdivisionwhilethreeotherIndianbox- ers were also crowned Asian champions in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

World championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (63kg), Saweety(81kg)andAlfiyaKhan(81+kg)packedapowerpunchtoclinch the yellow metal in their respective categories.

Minakshi, on the other hand, concluded her maiden Asian Championships campaign by clinching a silver medal in the flyweight division(52kg)asIndianwomenboxerssignedoffwithahaulof seven medals. Parveen continued to impress as she notched up a facile 5-0 victory over Japan'sKito Maitograbthefirst goldfor Indiaintheongo- ing event, while Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina, competing in her maiden tournamentinthe75kgcategory,alsocruised to a unanimous decision win over Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan.

Saweety andAlifiya thenadded to thegoldrush,defeatingGulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan and Islam Husaili of Jordan respectively.

While Saweety pummelled Yerzhan into submission, Alifiya's opponent was disqualified bringing an end to the bout in the first round itself. The title will be a big morale booster for the 25-year-old Lovlina who has struggled to find form since her bronze-medal winning exploits at the Tokyo Olympics. She made early exits in the World Championships and Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

TheAssamboxerhasmovedupfrom69kgto75kgdivisionasherfor- merweightclassdoesn'tfeature in theParisOlympics. Thetwo boxers started theproceedingsona tentativenote, invitingtheothertoattack first, but Lovlina was able to use her long reach and land a few clean jabs. The two danced around the ring trying to avoid each other's at- tack,however,Lovlinasucceededinlandingherjabs.Onejabofher'swas so powerful that the referee was forced to give Sokhiba the count.

Despiteitonlybeingafive-boxerfield,Lovlinahasshownimmense improvement during the course of the three bouts she played in the tournament. It is Lovlina's third Asian Championship medal, she had won the bronze in 2017 and 2021 in the welterweight division.

Earlier,worldchampionshipsbronzemedallistParveen,whomissed out on the Commonwealth Games, put up a dominant show to beat fourthseeded Maiviaunanimousdecision. Boththeboxersstarted on theoffensivebutthetop-seededParveenwasabletodominatethepro- ceedings as she jabbed her opponent at will.

Havinglosttheopeninground,MaitriedtouptheantebutParveen swiftly dodged all her attacks. The Indian was especially impressive withheruppercutsinthethirdround.InthefirstIndianfinaloftheday, MinakshitoiledhardbutlostthegoldmedalbouttoKinoshitaRinkaof Japan via1-4 spiltverdict. Minakshiwas slow to start, with thesecond seedJapanesetakingfulladvantageof theIndian'ssluggishnessasfour out of the five judges voted in her favour. In the second round as well, Minakshi looked lost. She was unable to land clear punches and re- sortedtoclinchingwhiletheJapanesepugilist played more accurately and defended well. It was effectively the second round that cost Minakshithetieasshemadeastunningrecoveryinthefinalthreemin- utesbyusingacombinationofpunchestotaketheround4-1,butitwas too late as the judges ruled in Rinka's favour.