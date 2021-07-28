Log in
    UD1U   SG1AB8000006

IREIT GLOBAL

(UD1U)
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF 27 RETAIL PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE & USE OF PROCEEDS

07/28/2021 | 10:24am EDT
(a real estate investment trust constituted on 1 November 2013

under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF 27 RETAIL PROPERTIES LOCATED IN

FRANCE AND USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE EQUITY FUND RAISING

  1. Completion of the Acquisition
    Further to the announcement dated 28 April 2021 in relation to the proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a portfolio of 27 retail properties located in France, IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as the manager (the "Manager") of IREIT Global ("IREIT"), is pleased to announce that the Acquisition has today been completed.
  2. Use of Proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising
    Further to the announcements dated 21 June 2021 (the "Launch Announcement"), 22 June 2021, 30 June 2021, 2 July 2021, 14 July 2021 and 21 July 2021 in relation to the equity fund raising (the "Equity Fund Raising") comprising an offering of new units in IREIT ("New Units") to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$126.7 million by way of a placement of 11,372,868 New Units to an investor and a pro rata non-renounceable preferential offering of 201,137,870 New Units to existing unitholders, the Manager wishes to announce that approximately S$111.6 million (which is equivalent to approximately 88.1% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) has been used to finance part of the total acquisition cost of the Acquisition and the associated costs. Such use of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising is in accordance with the stated use and in accordance with the percentage allocated in the launch of Equity Fund Raising announcement dated 21 June 2021. As at the date of this announcement, details of the use of proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising are as follows:

S$ million

Intended use of

Actual use of

Balance of

proceeds stated in

proceeds

proceeds

Launch Announcement

To finance part of the total

113.4

111.6

1.8

acquisition cost of the Acquisition

and the associated costs

To

finance

future

capital

11.4

-

11.4

expenditure,

repayment

of debt

and/or acquisition

To pay the estimated fees and

1.9

-

1.9

expenses, including professional

fees and expenses, incurred or to

be incurred by IREIT in

connection with the Equity Fund

Raising

Total

126.7

111.6

15.1

For the avoidance of doubt, the balance amount of S$1.8 million in relation to the use of proceeds to finance part of the total acquisition cost of the Acquisition and the associated costs will not be redeployed for other uses as it will be used to pay for the remaining associated costs of the Acquisition in due course.

The Manager will make further announcements on the utilisation of the remaining proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising as and when such funds are materially disbursed.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

IREIT GLOBAL GROUP PTE. LTD.

(as manager of IREIT Global) (Company registration no. 201331623K)

Lee Wei Hsiung

Company Secretary

28 July 2021

Important Notice

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdictions.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an offer, invitation or solicitation of any securities of IREIT in Singapore or any other jurisdiction nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The past performance of IREIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of IREIT.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan or Australia, and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations.

The securities in IREIT have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from an issuer and would contain detailed information about such issuer and the management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to herein in the United States.

This publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Disclaimer

IREIT Global published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 14:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
