Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release
|
Announcement Title
|
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Feb 10, 2021 17:45
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Notification of Results Release
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG210210OTHRGHX3
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lee Wei Hsiung
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
The Board of Directors of IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd., as manager of IREIT Global, wishes to announce that IREIT Global's financial results for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended 31 December 2020 will be released after the close of trading hours on 25 February 2021.
|
Additional Details
|
For Financial Period Ended
|
31/12/2020
Disclaimer
IREIT Global published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 09:48:02 UTC.