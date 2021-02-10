Log in
IREIT Global

IREIT GLOBAL

(UD1U)
  Report
Summary 


Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

02/10/2021 | 04:49am EST
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 10, 2021 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG210210OTHRGHX3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The Board of Directors of IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd., as manager of IREIT Global, wishes to announce that IREIT Global's financial results for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended 31 December 2020 will be released after the close of trading hours on 25 February 2021.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/12/2020

Disclaimer

IREIT Global published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 09:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 36,8 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net income 2020 13,0 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2020 226 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 8,54%
Capitalization 391 M 473 M 474 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,4%
