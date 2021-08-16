General Announcement::USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE EQUITY FUND RAISING

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 1 November 2013 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore) USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE EQUITY FUND RAISING Further to the announcements dated 21 June 2021 (the "Launch Announcement"), 22 June 2021, 30 June 2021, 2 July 2021, 14 July 2021, 21 July 2021 and 28 July 2021 in relation to the equity fund raising (the "Equity Fund Raising") comprising an offering of new units in IREIT ("New Units") to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$126.7 million by way of a placement of 11,372,868 New Units to an investor and a pro rata non-renounceable preferential offering of 201,137,870 New Units to existing unitholders, IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as the manager (the "Manager") of IREIT Global ("IREIT") wishes to announce that approximately S$1.8 million (which is equivalent to approximately 1.4% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) has been used to finance the remaining associated costs of the Acquisition. Such use of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising is in accordance with the stated use and in accordance with the percentage allocated in the Launch Announcement. Further, approximately S$1.4 million (which is equivalent to approximately 1.1% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) has been used to finance the fees and expenses incurred by IREIT in connection with the Equity Fund Raising. As the fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Equity Fund Raising are less than the originally estimated amount of S$1.9 million, the balance amount of S$0.5 million will be utilised by the Manager for other purposes. Save for such redeployment, such use of the gross proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising is in accordance with the stated use and the percentage of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising allocated to such use. As at the date of this announcement, details of the use of proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising are as follows: S$ million Intended use of Actual use of Balance of proceeds stated in proceeds proceeds Launch Announcement To finance part of the total 113.4 113.4 - acquisition cost of the Acquisition and the associated costs To finance future capital 11.4 - 11.4 expenditure, repayment of debt and/or acquisition To pay the estimated fees and 1.9 1.4 0.5 expenses, including professional fees and expenses, incurred or to be incurred by IREIT in connection with the Equity Fund Raising Total 126.7 114.8 11.9

The Manager will make further announcements on the utilisation of the remaining proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising as and when such funds are materially disbursed.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
IREIT GLOBAL GROUP PTE. LTD.
(as manager of IREIT Global)
(Company registration no. 201331623K)
Lee Wei Hsiung
Company Secretary
16 August 2021

and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. Any public offering of the Units to be made in the United States would be by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from an issuer and would contain detailed information about such issuer and its management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offering of securities of IREIT in the United States. This announcement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.