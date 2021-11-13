IREIT Global : Factsheet As at 30 September 2021

IREIT Global ("IREIT") is the first Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with the investment strategy of principally investing, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income- producing real estate in Europe which is used primarily for office, retail and industrial (including logistics) purposes, as well as real estate-related assets.
IREIT's portfolio comprises 5 freehold office properties in Germany, 5 freehold office properties in Spain and 27 freehold retail properties in France, with a total lettable area of c.384,000 sqm. As at 30 September 2021, the portfolio has an occupancy rate of 95.9% and a valuation of €876.4 million.
IREIT is managed by IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd., which is jointly owned by Tikehau Capital and City Developments Limited ("CDL"). Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group listed in France, while CDL is a leading global real estate company listed in Singapore.
FACTSHEET AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
STOCK INFORMATION
SGX: UD1U
Ticker
Bloomberg: IREIT SP
Reuters: IREI.SI
Listing Date
13 August 2014
Total Units in Issue
1,153,440,147
Market Capitalisation
S$738.2 million
Financial Year End
31 December
Distribution
Semi-annual
Frequency
1H2021 DPU / Yield
2.35 Singapore cents / 7.4% (1)
Manager of IREIT
IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd.
Trustee of IREIT
DBS Trustee Limited
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
37
Properties
384,257 sqm
Lettable Area
€
€876.4m
Valuation
5
€747.3m as at 30 June 2021
95.9%
Germany
27
Occupancy Rate
95.8% as at 30 June 2021
France
5
4.0 years
Spain
WALE
3.1 years as at 30 June 2021
Germany
Spain
France
Properties
5
Properties
5
Properties
27
Lettable Area (sqm)
201,103
Lettable Area (sqm)
87,677
Lettable Area (sqm)
95,477
Valuation (€ m) (2)
605.2
Valuation (€ m) (2)
160.7
Valuation (2) (€ m)
110.5
% of Portfolio
69.1%
% of Portfolio
18.3%
% of Portfolio
12.6%
Occupancy (%)
99.8%
Occupancy (%)
82.4%
Occupancy
100%
WALE (years) (3)
2.6
WALE (years) (3)
4.2
WALE (years) (3)
9.8
Based on pro forma financial effects in announcement "Acquisition of an office building in Barcelona, Spain" dated 24 September 2021 and closing unit price as at 30 September 2021
Based on the latest fair valuations
Based on the gross rental income as at 30 September 2021
Joint Sponsors of IREIT Global:
FACTSHEET AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION AND LEASES
Blue-Chip Tenant Mix
Key Tenants (1)
25.0%
32.0%
2.7%
4.1%
14.6%
21.6%
GMG - Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund
Decathlon
DXC Technology
Allianz Handwerker Services GmbH
Others
Stable Leases
Lease Break & Expiry Profile
Weighted Average Lease Expiry: 4.0 years (1)
34.5%
22.8%
25.4% 25.9%
24.5%
20.0%
19.6%
15.7%
1.9%
1.9%
5.4%
2.4%
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026 and
Beyond
Based on lease break
Based on lease expiry
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net Property Income
Distributable Income
Distribution Per Unit (2)
€'000
€'000
Singapore Cents
30,630
30,662
32,894
+23.4% YoY
25,146
25,264
27,434
+16.9% YoY
5.80
4.77
5.03
+17.3% YoY
19,327
15,149
15,665
12,956
1.96
2.30
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
1H2020
1H2021
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
1H2020
1H2021
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
1H2020
1H2021
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Debt Maturity Profile
30 Sep 2021
31 Dec 2020
€ 'million
281.3
Gross Borrowings
332.7
267.7
Outstanding (€'million)
Aggregate Leverage (3)
35.8%
34.8%
Effective Interest Rate (4)
1.8%
1.8%
51.4
Interest Coverage Ratio (3)
7.7x
7.4x
Weighted Average Debt
4.8 years
5.3 years
Maturity
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Based on gross rental income as at 30 September 2021.
On 23 Oct 2020, IREIT issued 291,405,597 new Units (Rights Units) pursuant to a renounceable rights issue to fund the acquisition of the remaining 60% interest in the Spanish properties. For the purpose of comparison, 1H2020 DPU has been restated to reflect the effects of the Rights Units.
Aggregate leverage and interest coverage ratio are calculated based on the respective definitions under MAS' Code on Collective Investment Schemes, Property Funds
Appendix 6 (last revised on 1 July 2021).
Effective interest rate computed over the tenor of the borrowings including amortisation of upfront transaction costs.
IREIT GLOBAL GROUP PTE. LTD.
1 Wallich Street #15-03 Guoco Tower Singapore 078881
IREIT Global published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 07:39:07 UTC.