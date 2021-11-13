IREIT Global : Factsheet As at 30 September 2021

IREIT Global ("IREIT") is the first Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with the investment strategy of principally investing, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income- producing real estate in Europe which is used primarily for office, retail and industrial (including logistics) purposes, as well as real estate-related assets.

IREIT's portfolio comprises 5 freehold office properties in Germany, 5 freehold office properties in Spain and 27 freehold retail properties in France, with a total lettable area of c.384,000 sqm. As at 30 September 2021, the portfolio has an occupancy rate of 95.9% and a valuation of €876.4 million.

IREIT is managed by IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd., which is jointly owned by Tikehau Capital and City Developments Limited ("CDL"). Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group listed in France, while CDL is a leading global real estate company listed in Singapore.