    UD1U   SG1AB8000006

IREIT GLOBAL

(UD1U)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/12
0.65 SGD   +0.78%
02:40aIREIT GLOBAL : Factsheet As at 30 September 2021
PU
11/113Q2021 Business Update
PU
11/11IREIT Global Posts 95.9% Portfolio Occupancy for Q3
MT
IREIT Global : Factsheet As at 30 September 2021

11/13/2021 | 02:40am EST
IREIT Global ("IREIT") is the first Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with the investment strategy of principally investing, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income- producing real estate in Europe which is used primarily for office, retail and industrial (including logistics) purposes, as well as real estate-related assets.

IREIT's portfolio comprises 5 freehold office properties in Germany, 5 freehold office properties in Spain and 27 freehold retail properties in France, with a total lettable area of c.384,000 sqm. As at 30 September 2021, the portfolio has an occupancy rate of 95.9% and a valuation of €876.4 million.

IREIT is managed by IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd., which is jointly owned by Tikehau Capital and City Developments Limited ("CDL"). Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group listed in France, while CDL is a leading global real estate company listed in Singapore.

FACTSHEET AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

STOCK INFORMATION

SGX: UD1U

Ticker

Bloomberg: IREIT SP

Reuters: IREI.SI

Listing Date

13 August 2014

Total Units in Issue

1,153,440,147

Market Capitalisation

S$738.2 million

Financial Year End

31 December

Distribution

Semi-annual

Frequency

1H2021 DPU / Yield

2.35 Singapore cents / 7.4% (1)

Manager of IREIT

IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd.

Trustee of IREIT

DBS Trustee Limited

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

37

Properties

384,257 sqm

Lettable Area

€876.4m

Valuation

5

€747.3m as at 30 June 2021

95.9%

Germany

27

Occupancy Rate

95.8% as at 30 June 2021

France

5

4.0 years

Spain

WALE

3.1 years as at 30 June 2021

Germany

Spain

France

Properties

5

Properties

5

Properties

27

Lettable Area (sqm)

201,103

Lettable Area (sqm)

87,677

Lettable Area (sqm)

95,477

Valuation (€ m) (2)

605.2

Valuation (€ m) (2)

160.7

Valuation (2) (€ m)

110.5

% of Portfolio

69.1%

% of Portfolio

18.3%

% of Portfolio

12.6%

Occupancy (%)

99.8%

Occupancy (%)

82.4%

Occupancy

100%

WALE (years) (3)

2.6

WALE (years) (3)

4.2

WALE (years) (3)

9.8

  1. Based on pro forma financial effects in announcement "Acquisition of an office building in Barcelona, Spain" dated 24 September 2021 and closing unit price as at 30 September 2021
  2. Based on the latest fair valuations
  3. Based on the gross rental income as at 30 September 2021

Joint Sponsors of IREIT Global:

FACTSHEET AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION AND LEASES

Blue-Chip Tenant Mix

Key Tenants (1)

25.0%

32.0%

2.7%

4.1%

14.6%

21.6%

GMG - Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund

Decathlon

DXC Technology

Allianz Handwerker Services GmbH

Others

Stable Leases

Lease Break & Expiry Profile

Weighted Average Lease Expiry: 4.0 years (1)

34.5%

22.8%

25.4% 25.9%

24.5%

20.0%

19.6%

15.7%

1.9%

1.9%

5.4%

2.4%

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026 and

Beyond

Based on lease break

Based on lease expiry

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Property Income

Distributable Income

Distribution Per Unit (2)

€'000

€'000

Singapore Cents

30,630

30,662

32,894

+23.4% YoY

25,146

25,264

27,434

+16.9% YoY

5.80

4.77

5.03

+17.3% YoY

19,327

15,149

15,665

12,956

1.96

2.30

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1H2020

1H2021

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1H2020

1H2021

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1H2020

1H2021

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Debt Maturity Profile

30 Sep 2021

31 Dec 2020

€ 'million

281.3

Gross Borrowings

332.7

267.7

Outstanding (€'million)

Aggregate Leverage (3)

35.8%

34.8%

Effective Interest Rate (4)

1.8%

1.8%

51.4

Interest Coverage Ratio (3)

7.7x

7.4x

Weighted Average Debt

4.8 years

5.3 years

Maturity

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

  1. Based on gross rental income as at 30 September 2021.
  2. On 23 Oct 2020, IREIT issued 291,405,597 new Units (Rights Units) pursuant to a renounceable rights issue to fund the acquisition of the remaining 60% interest in the Spanish properties. For the purpose of comparison, 1H2020 DPU has been restated to reflect the effects of the Rights Units.
  3. Aggregate leverage and interest coverage ratio are calculated based on the respective definitions under MAS' Code on Collective Investment Schemes, Property Funds
    Appendix 6 (last revised on 1 July 2021).
  4. Effective interest rate computed over the tenor of the borrowings including amortisation of upfront transaction costs.

IREIT GLOBAL GROUP PTE. LTD.

1 Wallich Street #15-03 Guoco Tower Singapore 078881

T: +65 6718 0593

F: +65 6718 0599

Investor Relations Enquiries: ir@ireitglobal.com

Website: http://www.ireitglobal.com

Disclaimer

IREIT Global published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 07:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
