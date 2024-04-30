1Q2024 Business Update
29 April 2024
Joint Sponsors of IREIT Global:
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd. (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use, reliance or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The past performance of IREIT Global ("IREIT") is not indicative of the future performance of IREIT. Similarly, the past performance of the Manager is not indicative of the future performance of the Manager. The value of units in IREIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors should note that they will have no right to request the Manager to redeem or purchase their Units for so long as the Units are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). It is intended that unitholders of IREIT may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Units.
Pure Play Western Europe-Focused REIT
Investing in real estate used primarily for office, retail and industrial (including logistics) purposes
Portfolio:
Germany: 5 office properties
France: 44 retail properties
Spain: 4 office properties
France
23%
Retail
23%
Valuation
Awards and Accolades in 2023:
Platinum Award for "Best
Office REIT (Singapore)" (2)
Gold Award for "Best Investor Relations" (2)
Winner for Growth in Profit after Tax over 3 years (3)
€874.5m (1)
Office
77%
Spain
15%
Germany
62%
(1) Based on fair valuation as at 31 Dec 2023 (excluding Il∙lumina which was subsequently divested on 31 Jan 2024)
(2) Mar 2023: 8th Edition REITs Asia Pacific 'Best of the Breeds' REITs Awards 2023 (less than US$1bn market cap)
(3) Nov 2023: Edge Singapore Centurion Club 2023 Awards for S-REITs category (under S$1bn Market Cap)
Unique S-REIT focusing on Western Europe
53
425,116 sqm
Rent
91.5%
€874.5m
108
Portfolio Valuation
Properties
Lettable area
Leases
Occupancy Rate
Germany
Spain
France
Berlin Campus
Bonn Campus
Delta Nova IV (Madrid)
Delta Nova VI (Madrid)
Cergy
Claye-Souilly
Darmstadt Campus (Greater Frankfurt)
Münster Campus
Sant Cugat Green (Barcelona)
Parc Cugat Green (Barcelona)
Evreux
Tours (Saint-Cyr-sur-Loire)
Agenda
Key Highlights
6
Portfolio and Asset Management
8
Capital and Currency Management
15
Looking Ahead
17
Key Highlights
Berlin Campus
6
Stable 1Q2024 Performance
Continued focus on maintaining portfolio resilience and healthy balance sheet
91.5%
Portfolio Occupancy
90.4% as at 31 Dec 2023
- Driven by new leases and divestment of Il∙lumina which has a low occupancy rate of 72.0% as at 31 Dec 2023.
4.9 years
Weighted Average Lease Expiry
4.9 years as at 31 Dec 2023
- Driven by new leases and divestment of Il∙lumina which has a short WALE of 2.7 years as at 31 Dec 2023.
37.0%
Aggregate Leverage
37.9% as at 31 Dec 2023
- Due mainly to repayment of existing borrowings in relation to divestment of Il∙lumina.
1.9%
Weighted Average Interest Rate
1.9% as at 31 Dec 2023
- No debt maturity until Jan 2026.
- 97.1% of all bank borrowings hedged.
Portfolio
and Asset
Management
Il ∙lumina
Diversified Portfolio in Key European Markets
53
Properties
425,116 sqm
Lettable Area
- €874.5mValuation (2)
€899.0m as at 31 Dec 2023
5
5 German Properties
Lettable Area (sqm)
201,103
Valuation (€ m) (1)
539.5
% of Portfolio
61.7%
Occupancy (%)
88.0%
WALE (years) (2)
3.4
44 French Properties
Lettable Area (sqm)
157,256
Valuation (€ m) (1)
203.0
% of Portfolio
23.2%
91.5%
Occupancy Rate
44
Germany
Occupancy
100%
WALE (years) (2)
7.4
4 Spanish Properties
90.4% as at 31 Dec 2023
4France
Lettable Area (sqm)
66,758
Valuation (€ m) (1)
132.0
4.9 years
Spain
WALE (3)
4.9 years as at 31 Dec 2023
% of Portfolio
15.1%
Occupancy (%)
82.1%
WALE (years) (2)
5.6
- Based on fair valuations as at 31 Dec 2023
- Based on gross rental income as at 31 Mar 2024
Well-Staggered Leases with Blue-Chip Tenants
Key Tenants (1)
Lease Break and Expiry Profile (1)
Weighted Average Lease Expiry: 4.9 years
15.7%
27.0%
21.1%
2.9%
4.5%
13.2%15.7%
To reposition Berlin Campus if main tenant vacates in Dec 2024 upon lease expiry
25.1% 23.8%
9.3%
1.7%
5.1%
3.1%
57.9%
35.4%
22.4%
11.2%
2.7% 2.3%
GMG - Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and
Decathlon
B&M
Beyond
DXC Technology
Allianz Handwerker Services GmbH
Based on lease break
Based on lease expiry
Others
Europe's largest
statutory pension insurance company with over 57m customers and 'AAA' credit rating.
One of the world's leading
integrated telcos with c.252m mobile customers, c.25m fixed- network lines and c.22m broadband lines. S&P's long- term rating stands at BBB.
One of the world's largest sporting goods retailer with over 1,700 stores across 78 countries. 2023 sales turnover of €15.6bn and S&P's short- term rating of A-2.
Leading discount retailer listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Constituent of FTSE100 index.
Fortune 500 company and investment grade IT services company listed on the NYSE. Represented in the S&P 500 Index.
A unit of Allianz SE, one of the world's largest insurance companies. S&P's long-term rating stands at AA.
(1) Based on gross rental income as at 31 Mar 2024
