    UD1U   SG1AB8000006

IREIT GLOBAL

(UD1U)
  Report
REPL::General Announcement::DUAL CURRENCY TRADING: TRADING NAME AND STOCK CODE

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
(a real estate investment trust constituted on 1 November 2013

under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

DUAL CURRENCY TRADING: TRADING NAME AND STOCK CODE

Units will commence trading in € in addition to S$ on Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Further to the announcement dated 6 August 2021 in relation, inter alia, to the commencement of dual currency trading (the "Announcement"), IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd., as manager of IREIT Global ("IREIT", and the manager of IREIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce the following details in respect of the additional Euro counter:

Trading currency

Trading name

Stock code

Euro (€)

IREIT Global EUR

8U7U

For the avoidance of doubt, the trading name and stock code of the existing Singapore dollar counter remain unchanged and are as follows:

Trading currency

Trading name

Stock code

Singapore dollar (S$)

IREIT Global SGD

UD1U

As stated in the Announcement, units in IREIT ("Units") will commence trading on the additional Euro counter with effect from 9.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 August 2021.

By Order of the Board

IREIT GLOBAL GROUP PTE. LTD.

(as manager of IREIT Global) (Company registration no. 201331623K)

Lee Wei Hsiung

Company Secretary

16 August 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdictions.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to acquire any securities of IREIT in Singapore or any other jurisdiction nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. The past performance of IREIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of IREIT.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income and occupancy, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

This announcement is not an offer or sale of the Units in the United States. The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. Any public offering of the Units to be made in the United States would be by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from an issuer and would contain detailed information about such issuer and its management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offering of securities of IREIT in the United States.

This announcement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

2

Disclaimer

IREIT Global published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
