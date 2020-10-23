Log in
IREIT Global    UD1U   SG1AB8000006

IREIT GLOBAL

(UD1U)
Replace - Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

10/23/2020 | 12:25am EDT

Announcement Title Intermediate Securities Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 23, 2020 12:15
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG200918RHDICFPR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Event Status Pending Listing Announcement
Underwritten No
Shareholders' Approval Required? No
Shareholders' Approval Obtained No
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility No
IREIT_Rights_Issue_Announcement.pdf
IREIT_Rights_Issue_Press_Release.pdf
IREIT_Notice_of_Record_Date.pdf
IREIT_Receipt_of_AIP.pdf
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached the following announcements:- 1. Launch of Right Issue 2. Press Release 3. Notice of Right Issue Record Date 4. Receipt of AIP
Dates
Record Date and Time 28/09/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 25/09/2020
Rights Details
Rights Security ISIN SGXN18808216
Rights Security Name IREIT GLOBAL R
Security Not Found? No
Renounceable Yes
Trading Period From 01/10/2020
Trading Period To 09/10/2020
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying 1,000
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security 454
Attachment for Listing
IREIT_Issue of Units.pdf
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights) SGD 0.49
Exercise Period 01/10/2020 TO 15/10/2020
Disbursed Security
ISIN Name Security Type Distribution Ratio- Rights Distribution Ratio- Disbursed Listing And Quotation Qty Listing Date
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Renounceable Conditions
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Allow Over Subscription Yes

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 473,229 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 277,318 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 438,006 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 350,997 bytes)
  5. Attachment 5 (Size: 142,726 bytes)
  6. Attachment 6 (Size: 481,691 bytes)
  7. Attachment 7 (Size: 7,992,477 bytes)
  8. Attachment 8 (Size: 5,697,458 bytes)
  9. Attachment 9 (Size: 79,733 bytes)

Disclaimer

IREIT Global published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 04:24:07 UTC

All news about IREIT GLOBAL
12:25aREPLACE - INTERMEDIATE SECURITIES DI : : Mandatory
PU
10/22IREIT GLOBAL : Completion Of The Acquisition And Use Of Proceeds From The Rights..
PU
10/19IREIT GLOBAL : Successfully Raises S$142.8 Million Equity Capital, With Strong S..
PU
10/19IREIT GLOBAL : Final Results Of The Rights Issue
PU
10/07EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
10/02IREIT GLOBAL : Payment Of Net Proceeds From Sale Of &Quot;Nil-Paid&Quot; Rights ..
PU
10/02DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Notification In Respect Of Interests Of..
PU
09/28IREIT GLOBAL : Receipt Of Approval In-Principle For Listing And Quotation Of New..
PU
09/28REPLACE - INTERMEDIATE SECURITIES DI : : Mandatory
PU
09/20IREIT GLOBAL : Announces Rights Issue To Raise S$142.8 Million
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 36,2 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net income 2020 17,7 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net Debt 2020 183 M 216 M 216 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 9,37%
Capitalization 351 M 415 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart IREIT GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
IREIT Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IREIT GLOBAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,48 €
Last Close Price 0,38 €
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis d'Estienne d'Orves Chief Executive Officer
Kok Min Lim Chairman
Boon Poh Choo Chief Financial Officer
Wee Peng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Nir Ellenbogen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IREIT GLOBAL-24.69%416
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-44.77%11 836
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-30.69%7 289
DEXUS-20.51%7 208
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-28.47%6 859
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-41.36%5 667
