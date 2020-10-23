|
Replace - Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory
10/23/2020 | 12:25am EDT
|
Announcement Title
|
Intermediate Securities Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Oct 23, 2020 12:15
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG200918RHDICFPR
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lee Wei Hsiung
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Event Status
|
Pending Listing Announcement
|
Underwritten
|
No
|
Shareholders' Approval Required?
|
No
|
Shareholders' Approval Obtained
|
No
|
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility
|
No
|
|
IREIT_Rights_Issue_Announcement.pdf
|
IREIT_Rights_Issue_Press_Release.pdf
|
IREIT_Notice_of_Record_Date.pdf
|
IREIT_Receipt_of_AIP.pdf
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Please see attached the following announcements:- 1. Launch of Right Issue 2. Press Release 3. Notice of Right Issue Record Date 4. Receipt of AIP
|
Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
28/09/2020 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
25/09/2020
|
Rights Details
|
Rights Security ISIN
|
SGXN18808216
|
Rights Security Name
|
IREIT GLOBAL R
|
Security Not Found?
|
No
|
Renounceable
|
Yes
|
Trading Period From
|
01/10/2020
|
Trading Period To
|
09/10/2020
|
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying
|
1,000
|
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security
|
454
|
|
Attachment for Listing
|
|
IREIT_Issue of Units.pdf
|
Option Exercise
|
Issue Price (Per Rights)
|
SGD 0.49
|
Exercise Period
|
01/10/2020 TO 15/10/2020
|
Disbursed Security
|
|
ISIN
|
Name
|
Security Type
|
Distribution Ratio- Rights
|
Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
|
Listing And Quotation Qty
|
Listing Date
|
|
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
|
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Renounceable Conditions
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
|
|
|
Allow Over Subscription
|
Yes
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 473,229 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 277,318 bytes)
-
Attachment 3 (Size: 438,006 bytes)
-
Attachment 4 (Size: 350,997 bytes)
-
Attachment 5 (Size: 142,726 bytes)
-
Attachment 6 (Size: 481,691 bytes)
-
Attachment 7 (Size: 7,992,477 bytes)
-
Attachment 8 (Size: 5,697,458 bytes)
-
Attachment 9 (Size: 79,733 bytes)
Disclaimer
IREIT Global published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 04:24:07 UTC
|
