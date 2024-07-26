(Alliance News) - Iren Spa announced Friday that the Fitch agency has confirmed Iren's long-term credit rating at "BBB" and the same rating is also given to senior unsecured debt.

At the same time, the agency announced that it had changed the outlook on the company to "Stable" from "Positive."

On Friday, Iren closed in the green by 0.1 percent to EUR.93 per share.

