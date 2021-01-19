Log in
IREN SPA

(IRE)
Iren : 2021 corporate events calendar

01/19/2021 | 08:20am EST
Pursuant to current legislation, Iren announces that the calendar relating to the planned corporate events for 2021 will be as follows:

  • 25 March 2021 - Board of Directors' meeting: financial statements and consolidated financial statements at December 31st, 2020 - Press Release.
  • 6 May 2021 - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting (single call) for: Financial statements at December 31st, 2020; Management report; Report of the board of statutory auditors and the independent auditors; Proposal for the allocation of the profit for the year 2020; Report on the 2021 remuneration policy and on the remuneration paid in 2020 (first and second sections); Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors and its Chairman for the three?year period 2021?2023 and determination of the related remuneration - Press release.
  • 13 May 2021 - Board of Directors' meeting for: first quarter interim financial report at March 31st, 2021 - Press Release.
  • 3 August 2021 - Board of Directors' meeting for: half?year financial report at June 30th, 2021 - Press Release.
  • 11 November 2021 - Board of Directors' meeting for: first nine?month interim financial report at September 30th, 2021 - Press Release

Any change to the calendar will be promptly communicated.

On the occasion of the disclosure of the results of the annual financial statements relating to financial year 2020, as well as of the half?yearly financial report and of the interim financial reports relating to the financial year 2021, specific conference calls are scheduled for the presentation of Iren's results to financial analysts and institutional investors.

The dividend for the 2020 financial year, which will be approved by the Ordinary Shareholder's meeting, can be paid from June 23rd, 2021, ex?dividend date on June 21st, 2021 and record date on June 22nd, 2021.

Iren S.p.A underlines that this announcement is being made exclusively for the purpose of compliance with the requirements of Borsa Italiana SpA and may not be interpreted in any way as a forecast regarding the existence of necessary conditions for the distribution of a dividend during the current year or in future years.

Disclaimer

IREN S.p.A. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 13:19:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
