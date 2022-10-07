Iren : BNP Utilities European days | 6th September 202

Advanced search
    IRE   IT0003027811

IREN SPA

(IRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:28 2022-10-07 am EDT
1.360 EUR   +0.74%
Iren : BNP Utilities European days | 6th September 2022

10/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
BNP Utilities

European

days

6th September 2022

EBITDA +9% yoy

EBIT +13% yoy

Gross Investments

2.2x yoy

Sound organic

growth driven by

industrial

performance,

energy efficiency

activity and the development of renewable pipeline

Key Highlights

Resilience of the integrated energy value chain and Capacity Market margins stabilization able to offset exceptional drought and Government measures

Continuous WC

FY 2022 Guidance

discipline, with Net

confirmed

Debt increasing due

to dividends and

M&A

2

H I GHLIGHTS

K E Y

N F P

GAS

CL O SING

ANNEXES

FI NANCIALS

P RO CUREMENT

RE MARKS

Growth path confirmed, supported by organic growth and RES investments

(€M)

H1 '21

H1 '22

Δ%

Revenues

2,004

3,712

1,708

85.2%

EBITDA

516

563

47

9.0%

EBIT

250

283

33

13.1%

Group net profit

193

133

-60

-31.0%

Group net profit adj.*

152

164

11

7.6%

Gross investments

338

739

401

2.2x

Net Financial Position

2,906**

3,398

492

17.0%

Organic growth

Capacity Market

+€20M

+€34M

EBITDA EVOLUTION

+9%

+8%

516

28

72

542

21

563

(€M)

503

3

-13

-64

H1 '21 One-

Networks Waste Energy Market

One- H1 '22

offs '21

offs '22

Drought impact on the

Energy scenario

integrated value chain

Renewables

& others

-€50M

+€17M

+€18M

  • H1 '21 affected by €32M of non-recurring tax income on the realignment of accounting and tax values and by €12M of pre-tax positive one-off effect linked to Unieco debt optimization; H1 '22 impacted by "Contributo di solidarietà" Decree (i.e. Windfall tax) for estimated €31M following the new guidelines issued by the Italian Fiscal Authority in June 2022

** FY 2021

3

H I GHLIGHTS

K E Y

N F P

GAS

CL O SING

ANNEXES

FI NANCIALS

P RO CUREMENT

RE MARKS

Net Financial Position Evolution (H1 2022 vs FY2021)

€ +492M (+17%)

(€M)

279

165

3.398

2.906

338

-2

125

150

-563

Operating cash flow levered € -288M

FY' 21 Ebitda Other Change in NWC Net Capex M&A Dividends MtM Derivatives H1 '22

* Including €130M of taxes

variations*

Continuous effective and disciplined Net Working Capital and Net Debt management, despite disruptive scenario, year-over-year doubling of revenues and seasonality

Impact of bill instalment payments measure of €80M in H1 2022

Higher prices of gas storage affecting NWC performance by €80M; impact expected to increase in Q3 and to be fully re-absorbed between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023

Funding for the year already fully secured

4

H I GHLIGHTS

K E Y

N F P

GAS

CL O SING

ANNEXES

FI NANCIALS

P RO CUREMENT

RE MARKS

Gas procurement strategy status update

  • Overall gas storage increased vs. last year
  • Bilateral contracts with large players, with Iren not responsible for procurement activities
  • No direct Russian gas import
  • Flexibility in delivery management combining bilateral contracts at Citygate (REMI) with higher portion of delivery at HUB (shipping mode)
  • Almost 60% of Iren annual needs (~2.6Bcm) already secured, of which 100% for final clients
  • The remaining portion will be secured in the next weeks or opportunistically negotiated based on actual market needs (thermoelectric)

5

H I GHLIGHTS

K E Y

N F P

GAS

CL O SING

ANNEXES

FI NANCIALS

P RO CUREMENT

RE MARKS

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

IREN S.p.A. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 10:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
