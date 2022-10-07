Iren : BNP Utilities European days | 6th September 202

BNP Utilities
European
days
6th September 2022
EBITDA +9% yoy
EBIT +13% yoy
Gross Investments
2.2x yoy
Sound organic
growth driven by
industrial
performance,
energy efficiency
activity and the development of renewable pipeline
Key Highlights
Resilience of the integrated energy value chain and Capacity Market margins stabilization able to offset exceptional drought and Government measures
|
Continuous WC
|
FY 2022 Guidance
|
|
discipline, with Net
|
confirmed
|
|
Debt increasing due
|
|
to dividends and
|
|
M&A
|
|
2
|
H I GHLIGHTS
|
K E Y
|
N F P
|
GAS
|
CL O SING
|
ANNEXES
|
|
FI NANCIALS
|
P RO CUREMENT
|
RE MARKS
|
|
|
|
Growth path confirmed, supported by organic growth and RES investments
|
(€M)
|
H1 '21
|
H1 '22
|
|
Δ%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
2,004
|
3,712
|
1,708
|
85.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
516
|
563
|
47
|
9.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
250
|
283
|
33
|
13.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group net profit
|
193
|
133
|
-60
|
-31.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group net profit adj.*
|
152
|
164
|
11
|
7.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross investments
|
338
|
739
|
401
|
2.2x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Financial Position
|
2,906**
|
3,398
|
492
|
17.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic growth
|
Capacity Market
|
+€20M
|
+€34M
|
EBITDA EVOLUTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
+9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+8%
|
|
|
|
|
516
|
|
|
28
|
72
|
542
|
21
|
563
|
(€M)
|
503
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-13
|
|
|
|
-64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 '21 One-
|
Networks Waste Energy Market
|
One- H1 '22
|
|
offs '21
|
|
offs '22
|
|
|
Drought impact on the
|
Energy scenario
|
|
|
integrated value chain
|
Renewables
|
& others
|
-€50M
|
+€17M
|
+€18M
|
-
H1 '21 affected by €32M of non-recurring tax income on the realignment of accounting and tax values and by €12M of pre-tax positive one-off effect linked to Unieco debt optimization; H1 '22 impacted by "Contributo di solidarietà" Decree (i.e. Windfall tax) for estimated €31M following the new guidelines issued by the Italian Fiscal Authority in June 2022
** FY 2021
|
3
|
H I GHLIGHTS
|
K E Y
|
N F P
|
GAS
|
CL O SING
|
ANNEXES
|
|
FI NANCIALS
|
P RO CUREMENT
|
RE MARKS
|
|
|
|
Net Financial Position Evolution (H1 2022 vs FY2021)
|
|
|
€ +492M (+17%)
|
|
|
|
(€M)
|
|
|
279
|
165
|
3.398
|
|
|
|
2.906
|
|
338
|
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-563
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow levered € -288M
FY' 21 Ebitda Other Change in NWC Net Capex M&A Dividends MtM Derivatives H1 '22
* Including €130M of taxes
Continuous effective and disciplined Net Working Capital and Net Debt management, despite disruptive scenario, year-over-year doubling of revenues and seasonality
Impact of bill instalment payments measure of €80M in H1 2022
Higher prices of gas storage affecting NWC performance by €80M; impact expected to increase in Q3 and to be fully re-absorbed between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023
Funding for the year already fully secured
|
4
|
H I GHLIGHTS
|
K E Y
|
N F P
|
GAS
|
CL O SING
|
ANNEXES
|
|
FI NANCIALS
|
P RO CUREMENT
|
RE MARKS
|
|
|
|
Gas procurement strategy status update
-
Overall gas storage increased vs. last year
-
Bilateral contracts with large players, with Iren not responsible for procurement activities
-
No direct Russian gas import
-
Flexibility in delivery management combining bilateral contracts at Citygate (REMI) with higher portion of delivery at HUB (shipping mode)
-
Almost 60% of Iren annual needs (~2.6Bcm) already secured, of which 100% for final clients
-
The remaining portion will be secured in the next weeks or opportunistically negotiated based on actual market needs (thermoelectric)
|
5
|
H I GHLIGHTS
|
K E Y
|
N F P
|
GAS
|
CL O SING
|
ANNEXES
|
|
FI NANCIALS
|
P RO CUREMENT
|
RE MARKS
|
|
|
|
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Disclaimer
IREN S.p.A. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 10:11:08 UTC.