Iren : BNP Utilities European days | 6th September 202

FY' 21 Ebitda Other Change in NWC Net Capex M&A Dividends MtM Derivatives H1 '22

Net Financial Position Evolution (H1 2022 vs FY2021)

 Continuous effective and disciplined Net Working Capital and Net Debt management, despite disruptive scenario, year-over-year doubling of revenues and seasonality

 Impact of bill instalment payments measure of €80M in H1 2022

 Higher prices of gas storage affecting NWC performance by €80M; impact expected to increase in Q3 and to be fully re-absorbed between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023

 Funding for the year already fully secured