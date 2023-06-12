Advanced search
    IRE   IT0003027817

IREN SPA

(IRE)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-12 am EDT
1.876 EUR   -0.32%
01:38pIren, CEO and general manager Gianni Vittorio Armani has resigned
AN
06/08Capgemini, nais, engineering d.hub and rhea italy awarded for the development of a digital twin of the earth focusing on italian territory
AQ
06/01Stock markets up; no bearishness on Mib.
AN
Iren, CEO and general manager Gianni Vittorio Armani has resigned

06/12/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Iren Spa announced Monday that Gianni Vittorio Armani has tendered his resignation as director, managing director and general manager effective

"In order to ensure stability and continuity in the company's management, the current contingency plan is being implemented, which contains indications regarding the allocation of proxies among the other executive directors -- chairman and vice chairman -- in the interval necessary to identify, in compliance with the prerogatives reserved for the Syndicate Committee of the Shareholders' Agreement in force among public shareholders, a new chief executive officer," the company explained in a note.

Iren closed Monday down 0.3 percent to EUR1.88 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 6 669 M 7 171 M 7 171 M
Net income 2023 251 M 270 M 270 M
Net Debt 2023 3 747 M 4 029 M 4 029 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,59x
Yield 2023 6,41%
Capitalization 2 415 M 2 597 M 2 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 10 583
Free-Float 47,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,88 €
Average target price 2,37 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianni Vittorio Armani CEO, General Manager & Executive Director
Anna Tanganelli Chief Financial Officer
Luca dal Fabbro Chairman
Licia Soncini Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiziana Merlino Independent Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IREN SPA28.20%2 597
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-11.66%92 746
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 625
UNIPER SE120.71%51 170
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.72%48 791
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.43%46 474
