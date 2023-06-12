Iren, CEO and general manager Gianni Vittorio Armani has resigned

(Alliance News) - Iren Spa announced Monday that Gianni Vittorio Armani has tendered his resignation as director, managing director and general manager effective

"In order to ensure stability and continuity in the company's management, the current contingency plan is being implemented, which contains indications regarding the allocation of proxies among the other executive directors -- chairman and vice chairman -- in the interval necessary to identify, in compliance with the prerogatives reserved for the Syndicate Committee of the Shareholders' Agreement in force among public shareholders, a new chief executive officer," the company explained in a note.

Iren closed Monday down 0.3 percent to EUR1.88 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.