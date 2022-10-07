Iren : Exane BNP Paribas Virtual Roadshow | 21st April 2021

IREN
PRESENTATION
EXANE EVENT
21st April 2021
FY 2020 A year of growth despite the pandemic
m€
Revenues
Ebitda
Ebit
Group net profit
Tech. Capex
PFN
EBITDA BRIDGE (m€)
FY '19
+1.1%
927
917
(59)
|
|
FY '19 One off '19
|
-
Revenues -12.8%: decrease mainly in the energy value chain caused by lower volumes and prices and strategic choices in market BU
-
Ebitda +1.1%: Positive results leveraging on clients' portfolio margins normalization, organic growth and consolidation despite a difficult scenario affected by Covid for 15 m€ and a negative impact from regulation of 10m€.
-
Ebit -8.0%: higher depreciations and provisions to bad debt due to the emergency partially offset by a release of a provision fund for 19m€
-
Group net profit -0.4%: reduction in the cost of debt and a temporary lower tax rate
-
Tech. Capex +30.7%: strong capex plan following business plan assumptions.
FY 2020 Main 2020 takeaways and 2021 guidance
MAIN FY 2020 TAKEAWAYS
-
Ebitda increase despite pandemic and several positive one-offs reported last year
-
Negative Covid impact on Ebitda: 15m€
-
M&A activism confirmed
-
Investment plan confirmed
-
Dividend proposed to AGM of 9.5 €c/share (+2.7% vs 2019)
2021 EXPECTATIONS
Organic growth leveraging on further capex acceleration
Energy scenario: recovery in volumes and prices
Integration of consolidated companies
COVID impacts on:
-
Ebitda impact not more than 10m€
-
Net working capital around 40m€ (from 60m€ in FY2020)
-
Credit losses up to 10m€
In light of the previous elements, we provide the following FY 2021 guidance
GUIDANCE ON 2021
-
Ebitda: 960/970m€
-
NFP/Ebitda: ̴3.4x
-
Capex: ̴800m€
BP@2025 Strengthening our local leadership…
W e c o n t i n u e t o a c t i n o r d e r t o i m p r o v e o u r l e a d i n g p o s i t i o n a s
m u l t i - b u s i n e s s o p e r a t o r i n o u r r e f e r e n c e a r e a s
3 r e f e r e n c e r e g i o n s w i t h m o r e t h a n 7 million
inhabitants s e r v e d
G e o g r a p h i c e x p a n s i o n t h a n k s t o M&A
t r a n s a c t i o n s
1 s t n a t i o n a l p l a y e r i n
C o r e p l a p l a s t i c s s e l e c t i o n a n d i n p l a s m i x t r e a t m e n t
T h e c u r r e n t n a t i o n a l l e a d e r s h i p i n s p e c i f i c a c t i v i t i e s m a k e s u s c o n f i d e n t i n
s c a l i n g u p o u r s i z e i n s o m e v e r t i c a l b u s i n e s s s e c t o r s
