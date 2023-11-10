(Alliance News) - Iren Spa has announced that its board of directors has resolved to appoint Giovanni Gazza as manager in charge of drafting corporate accounting documents as of Dec. 1 -- the date he will also assume the position of group CFO.

To the company's knowledge, Gazza does not own any shares in the Iren group.

Iren trades in the red by 1.9 percent at EUR1.87 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.