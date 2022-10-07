Advanced search
    IRE   IT0003027817

IREN SPA

(IRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:29 2022-10-07 am EDT
1.360 EUR   +0.74%
06:12aIren : Polytems Conference Wien | 8th June 202
PU
06:12aIren : BNP Utilities European days | 6th September 202
PU
06:12aIren : Exane BNP Paribas Virtual Roadshow | 21st April 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iren : Polytems Conference Wien | 8th June 202

10/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Iren Company presentation

Polytems Conference Wien

8th June 2022

>7million

INHABITANTS IN IREN'S 3 LEGACY REGIONS

Iren at a glance

Energy Infrastructure

Water Service

Urban Waste Collection

REGULATED

ACTIVITIES

(46% of Ebitda)

Hydroelectric Green Certificates

District Heating

Urban Waste Disposal

QUASI

REGULATED

ACTIVITIES

(24% of Ebitda)

Generation

Energy Market

Special Waste

UNREGULATED

ACTIVITIES

(30% of Ebitda)

2021 Data

2

FY 2021 Results: Robust growth despite unexpected challenges

(m€)

FY '20

FY '21

Δ%

EBITDA BRIDGE

+9.6%

Revenues

3,726

4,956

1,230

33.0%

+10.0%

Ebitda

927

1,016

89

9.6%

81

1

9 9 8

18

1 .016

Ebit

415

454

39

9.3%

54

927

6

9 0 7

(51)

Group net profit

239

303

64

26.7%

(20)

Gross investments

913

955

42

4.6%

NFP

2,948

2,906

-42

-1.4%

FY '20 One off '20

Networks Waste Energy Market

Others

One off '21 FY '21

Consolidations

Scenario (volumes)

Organic growth

+24m€

Scenario (prices)

Others

+18m€

-5m€

+31m€

+23m€

3

2021 - 2030 Strategic plan ambitions

Investments '21 - '30

4

Business Plan@2030:

Strong growth led by the most ambitious Investment Plan ever

m€

1.800

1.450

1.250

EBITDA

1.016

927

CAGR '20-'30

7%

FY '20

FY '21

FY '24

FY '26

FY '30

EBITDA BREAKDOWN BY ACTIVITY

2021

2030

30%

28%

46%

58%

24%

14%

Regulated

Quasi regulated

Merchant

5

Sustainable investments: 80%

EU Taxonomy eligible investments: 70%

Regulated activities ('21-'30): +12%

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

IREN S.p.A. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 10:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 621 M 5 524 M 5 524 M
Net income 2022 268 M 263 M 263 M
Net Debt 2022 3 618 M 3 556 M 3 556 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,46x
Yield 2022 8,22%
Capitalization 1 732 M 1 702 M 1 702 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 9 345
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart IREN SPA
Duration : Period :
Iren SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IREN SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,35 €
Average target price 2,84 €
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianni Vittorio Armani CEO, General Manager & Executive Director
Anna Tanganelli Chief Financial Officer
Renato Boero Chairman
Moris Ferretti Vice Chairman
Paolo Pietrogrande Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IREN SPA-49.13%1 702
SEMPRA ENERGY12.57%93 608
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY97.73%79 886
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.99%43 874
NATIONAL GRID PLC-14.17%37 250
ACWA POWER COMPANY96.67%32 135