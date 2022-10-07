Iren : Polytems Conference Wien | 8th June 202

Iren Company presentation
Polytems Conference Wien
>7million
INHABITANTS IN IREN'S 3 LEGACY REGIONS
Iren at a glance
|
Energy Infrastructure
|
Water Service
|
Urban Waste Collection
REGULATED
ACTIVITIES
(46% of Ebitda)
|
Hydroelectric Green Certificates
|
District Heating
|
Urban Waste Disposal
QUASI
REGULATED
ACTIVITIES
(24% of Ebitda)
|
Generation
|
Energy Market
|
Special Waste
UNREGULATED
ACTIVITIES
(30% of Ebitda)
2021 Data
FY 2021 Results: Robust growth despite unexpected challenges
|
(m€)
|
FY '20
|
FY '21
|
|
Δ%
|
|
|
|
EBITDA BRIDGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+9.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
3,726
|
4,956
|
1,230
|
33.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ebitda
|
927
|
1,016
|
89
|
9.6%
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
9 9 8
|
18
|
1 .016
|
|
Ebit
|
415
|
454
|
39
|
9.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
927
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 0 7
|
(51)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group net profit
|
239
|
303
|
64
|
26.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross investments
|
913
|
955
|
42
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NFP
|
2,948
|
2,906
|
-42
|
-1.4%
|
FY '20 One off '20
|
|
Networks Waste Energy Market
|
Others
|
|
One off '21 FY '21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidations
|
|
Scenario (volumes)
|
|
Organic growth
|
+24m€
|
Scenario (prices)
|
Others
|
+18m€
|
-5m€
|
+31m€
|
|
+23m€
|
|
|
|
2021 - 2030 Strategic plan ambitions
Investments '21 - '30
Business Plan@2030:
Strong growth led by the most ambitious Investment Plan ever
|
|
m€
|
|
|
|
1.800
|
|
|
|
1.450
|
|
|
|
|
1.250
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
1.016
|
|
|
927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR '20-'30
|
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY '20
|
FY '21
|
FY '24
|
FY '26
|
FY '30
EBITDA BREAKDOWN BY ACTIVITY
|
2021
|
|
2030
|
30%
|
|
28%
|
|
|
|
46%
|
58%
|
|
|
24%
|
|
14%
|
|
|
Regulated
|
Quasi regulated
|
Merchant
|
5
|
Sustainable investments: 80%
|
EU Taxonomy eligible investments: 70%
|
Regulated activities ('21-'30): +12%
