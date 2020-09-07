Log in
IREN SPA

(IRE)
Iren : Report on treasury shares purchase program

09/07/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Report on treasury shares purchase program

1

Period 31 August 2020 - 4 September 2020

Reggio Emilia, 7 September 2020 - Iren, following the announcement in 12 May 2020 concerning the launch of share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2020, announces that has purchased, in the week from August 31 to September 4, 2020, no. 533,531 of its own shares at an average price per share equal to Euro 2.1899, for an aggregate amount of Euro 1,168,355.35.

On the basis of information provided by Goldman Sachs, the intermediary appointed for the repurchase of the shares, the details of the purchases of treasury shares on a daily basis and in aggregate form, are reported below:

Date (dd/mm/yy)

Number of treasury shares purchased

Average price

(€)

Equivalent (€)

Market

31/08/2020

62,065

2.1921

136,052.69

MTA

01/09/2020

215,481

2.1773

469,166.78

MTA

02/09/2020

0

0.0000

0.00

MTA

03/09/2020

53,886

2.2178

119,508.37

MTA

04/09/2020

202,099

2.1951

443,627.51

MTA

TOTAL

533,531

2.1899

1,168,355.35

As of September 4, 2020 the Company holds 10,622,632 treasury shares, equal to 0.8165% of the share capital.

Iren Group

Iren Overview

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Barabino & Partners

Giulio Domma

Paolo Colombo

Giovanni Vantaggi

Tel: +39 052 124 8410

Tel: +39 011 554 9175

Tel. +39 027 202 3535

Mob: +39 348 220 6005

Mob: + 39 328 831 7379

paolobartolomeo.colombo@gruppoiren.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

Photos

Investor Relations

investor.relations@gruppoiren.it

PRESS RELEASE

Attached to this press release, in detail and on a daily basis, are reported the information relating to the purchase transactions carried out in the period indicated above.

OPERATIONS

Date

Time (London)

Number of shares

Price (€)

Market

31-Aug-2020

09:05:35

526

2.2000

MTA

31-Aug-2020

09:05:35

1,449

2.2000

MTA

31-Aug-2020

10:57:26

1,606

2.2000

MTA

31-Aug-2020

10:57:26

701

2.2000

MTA

31-Aug-2020

10:57:26

1,015

2.2000

MTA

31-Aug-2020

10:57:26

892

2.2000

MTA

31-Aug-2020

11:00:32

996

2.2000

MTA

31-Aug-2020

11:15:07

704

2.1980

MTA

31-Aug-2020

11:15:07

951

2.1980

MTA

31-Aug-2020

11:37:40

1,131

2.1940

MTA

31-Aug-2020

11:54:05

92

2.1920

MTA

31-Aug-2020

11:54:05

1,263

2.1920

MTA

31-Aug-2020

12:00:57

991

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

12:00:57

1,857

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

12:31:07

1,222

2.1940

MTA

31-Aug-2020

12:50:49

1,066

2.1940

MTA

31-Aug-2020

13:15:46

1,235

2.1940

MTA

31-Aug-2020

13:26:48

1,021

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

13:27:15

1,361

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

13:53:56

1,222

2.1920

MTA

31-Aug-2020

13:55:30

1,556

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:01:07

1,188

2.1880

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:01:36

1,503

2.1860

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:05:32

875

2.1880

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:05:53

875

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:13:46

910

2.1920

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:13:46

135

2.1920

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:25:44

1,018

2.1940

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:32:10

4,375

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:33:17

1,719

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:35:17

1,175

2.1880

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:37:07

650

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:38:44

838

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:49:05

2,454

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:49:05

1,531

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:52:29

1,442

2.1940

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:53:50

1,610

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

14:55:24

1,035

2.1880

MTA

PRESS RELEASE

31-Aug-2020

15:12:53

1,376

2.1920

MTA

31-Aug-2020

15:13:02

221

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

15:21:20

933

2.1960

MTA

31-Aug-2020

15:41:17

1,367

2.1980

MTA

31-Aug-2020

15:43:17

1,315

2.1960

MTA

31-Aug-2020

15:58:18

1,315

2.1940

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:12:57

1,178

2.1920

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:20:34

1,180

2.1920

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:21:05

53

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:21:05

1,632

2.1900

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:21:27

2,339

2.1880

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:29:30

832

2.1840

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:29:44

752

2.1860

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:29:44

275

2.1860

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:29:47

107

2.1880

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:29:47

212

2.1880

MTA

31-Aug-2020

16:29:47

788

2.1880

MTA

01-Sep-2020

08:51:55

861

2.1980

MTA

01-Sep-2020

09:07:31

1,588

2.1900

MTA

01-Sep-2020

09:10:12

1,245

2.1880

MTA

01-Sep-2020

09:30:24

1,170

2.1860

MTA

01-Sep-2020

09:30:24

1,449

2.1860

MTA

01-Sep-2020

09:42:57

990

2.1920

MTA

01-Sep-2020

09:54:18

1,628

2.1900

MTA

01-Sep-2020

10:03:51

1,257

2.1920

MTA

01-Sep-2020

10:04:08

1,824

2.1900

MTA

01-Sep-2020

10:04:08

178

2.1900

MTA

01-Sep-2020

10:07:13

1,814

2.1900

MTA

01-Sep-2020

10:07:13

1,419

2.1900

MTA

01-Sep-2020

10:26:09

1,242

2.2000

MTA

01-Sep-2020

10:37:44

1,099

2.2000

MTA

01-Sep-2020

10:50:28

913

2.1980

MTA

01-Sep-2020

11:14:26

1,135

2.2000

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:16:22

1,291

2.2000

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:16:22

1,526

2.2000

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:28:09

1,094

2.1900

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:31:43

894

2.1900

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:37:41

1,128

2.1880

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:42:59

1,156

2.1860

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:43:35

1,280

2.1860

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:50:50

4,432

2.1840

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:51:50

342

2.1840

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:51:50

784

2.1840

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:57:40

2,396

2.1820

MTA

01-Sep-2020

12:57:40

1,136

2.1820

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:06:32

929

2.1820

MTA

PRESS RELEASE

01-Sep-2020

13:07:35

498

2.1820

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:07:35

693

2.1820

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:08:38

321

2.1820

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:08:38

1,611

2.1820

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:10:22

2,000

2.1800

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:10:22

926

2.1800

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:13:56

1,246

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:13:56

1,472

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:13:56

3,611

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:19:49

414

2.1740

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:19:49

1,615

2.1740

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:24:59

840

2.1720

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:25:56

1,160

2.1720

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:34:01

346

2.1720

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:34:36

1,397

2.1720

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:34:36

145

2.1720

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:34:53

1,135

2.1720

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:35:23

722

2.1720

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:35:44

235

2.1720

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:41:05

1,200

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:41:05

1,951

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:41:37

52

2.1760

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:44:08

516

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:44:58

1,169

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:45:22

1

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:45:29

1,438

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:52:02

1,143

2.1800

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:52:02

498

2.1800

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:55:21

940

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:55:21

1,142

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:55:21

237

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:55:59

599

2.1800

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:58:16

428

2.1780

MTA

01-Sep-2020

13:59:25

1,703

2.1760

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:02:24

3,300

2.1700

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:02:24

430

2.1700

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:03:02

517

2.1680

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:04:20

1,284

2.1700

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:04:20

4,713

2.1700

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:04:20

1,409

2.1700

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:07:58

1,043

2.1680

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:09:34

945

2.1660

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:09:34

460

2.1660

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:11:13

5,554

2.1700

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:15:00

1,755

2.1760

MTA

01-Sep-2020

14:15:00

1,245

2.1760

MTA

Disclaimer

IREN S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 16:44:06 UTC
