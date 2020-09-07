Iren : Report on treasury shares purchase program
09/07/2020 | 12:45pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Report on treasury shares purchase program
1
Period 31 August 2020 - 4 September 2020
Reggio Emilia, 7 September 2020 - Iren, following the announcement in 12 May 2020 concerning the launch of share buy-back program authorized b y the Shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2020, announces that has purchased, in the week from August 31 to September 4, 2020, no. 533,531 of its own shares at an average price per share equal to Euro 2.1899, for an aggregate amount of Euro 1,168,355.35.
On the basis of information provided by Goldman Sachs, the intermediary appointed for the repurchase of the shares, the details of the purchases of treasury shares on a daily basis and in aggregate form, are reported below:
Date (dd/mm/yy)
Number of treasury shares purchased
Average price
(€)
Equivalent (€)
Market
31/08/2020
62,065
2.1921
136,052.69
MTA
01/09/2020
215,481
2.1773
469,166.78
MTA
02/09/2020
0
0.0000
0.00
MTA
03/09/2020
53,886
2.2178
119,508.37
MTA
04/09/2020
202,099
2.1951
443,627.51
MTA
TOTAL
533,531
2.1899
1,168,355.35
As of September 4, 2020 the Company holds 10,622,632 treasury shares, equal to 0.8165% of the share capital.
Iren Group
Iren Overview
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Barabino & Partners
Giulio Domma
Paolo Colombo
Giovanni Vantaggi
Tel: +39 052 124 8410
Tel: +39 011 554 9175
Tel. +39 027 202 3535
Mob: +39 348 220 6005
Mob: + 39 328 831 7379
paolobartolomeo.colombo@gruppoiren.it
g.vantaggi@barabino.it
Photos
Investor Relations
investor.relations@gruppoiren.it
Attached to this press release, in detail and on a daily basis, are reported the information relating to the purchase transactions carried out in the period indicated above.
OPERATIONS
Date
Time (London)
Number of shares
Price (€)
Market
31-Aug-2020
09:05:35
526
2.2000
MTA
31-Aug-2020
09:05:35
1,449
2.2000
MTA
31-Aug-2020
10:57:26
1,606
2.2000
MTA
31-Aug-2020
10:57:26
701
2.2000
MTA
31-Aug-2020
10:57:26
1,015
2.2000
MTA
31-Aug-2020
10:57:26
892
2.2000
MTA
31-Aug-2020
11:00:32
996
2.2000
MTA
31-Aug-2020
11:15:07
704
2.1980
MTA
31-Aug-2020
11:15:07
951
2.1980
MTA
31-Aug-2020
11:37:40
1,131
2.1940
MTA
31-Aug-2020
11:54:05
92
2.1920
MTA
31-Aug-2020
11:54:05
1,263
2.1920
MTA
31-Aug-2020
12:00:57
991
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
12:00:57
1,857
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
12:31:07
1,222
2.1940
MTA
31-Aug-2020
12:50:49
1,066
2.1940
MTA
31-Aug-2020
13:15:46
1,235
2.1940
MTA
31-Aug-2020
13:26:48
1,021
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
13:27:15
1,361
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
13:53:56
1,222
2.1920
MTA
31-Aug-2020
13:55:30
1,556
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:01:07
1,188
2.1880
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:01:36
1,503
2.1860
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:05:32
875
2.1880
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:05:53
875
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:13:46
910
2.1920
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:13:46
135
2.1920
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:25:44
1,018
2.1940
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:32:10
4,375
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:33:17
1,719
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:35:17
1,175
2.1880
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:37:07
650
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:38:44
838
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:49:05
2,454
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:49:05
1,531
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:52:29
1,442
2.1940
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:53:50
1,610
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
14:55:24
1,035
2.1880
MTA
31-Aug-2020
15:12:53
1,376
2.1920
MTA
31-Aug-2020
15:13:02
221
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
15:21:20
933
2.1960
MTA
31-Aug-2020
15:41:17
1,367
2.1980
MTA
31-Aug-2020
15:43:17
1,315
2.1960
MTA
31-Aug-2020
15:58:18
1,315
2.1940
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:12:57
1,178
2.1920
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:20:34
1,180
2.1920
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:21:05
53
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:21:05
1,632
2.1900
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:21:27
2,339
2.1880
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:29:30
832
2.1840
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:29:44
752
2.1860
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:29:44
275
2.1860
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:29:47
107
2.1880
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:29:47
212
2.1880
MTA
31-Aug-2020
16:29:47
788
2.1880
MTA
01-Sep-2020
08:51:55
861
2.1980
MTA
01-Sep-2020
09:07:31
1,588
2.1900
MTA
01-Sep-2020
09:10:12
1,245
2.1880
MTA
01-Sep-2020
09:30:24
1,170
2.1860
MTA
01-Sep-2020
09:30:24
1,449
2.1860
MTA
01-Sep-2020
09:42:57
990
2.1920
MTA
01-Sep-2020
09:54:18
1,628
2.1900
MTA
01-Sep-2020
10:03:51
1,257
2.1920
MTA
01-Sep-2020
10:04:08
1,824
2.1900
MTA
01-Sep-2020
10:04:08
178
2.1900
MTA
01-Sep-2020
10:07:13
1,814
2.1900
MTA
01-Sep-2020
10:07:13
1,419
2.1900
MTA
01-Sep-2020
10:26:09
1,242
2.2000
MTA
01-Sep-2020
10:37:44
1,099
2.2000
MTA
01-Sep-2020
10:50:28
913
2.1980
MTA
01-Sep-2020
11:14:26
1,135
2.2000
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:16:22
1,291
2.2000
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:16:22
1,526
2.2000
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:28:09
1,094
2.1900
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:31:43
894
2.1900
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:37:41
1,128
2.1880
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:42:59
1,156
2.1860
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:43:35
1,280
2.1860
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:50:50
4,432
2.1840
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:51:50
342
2.1840
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:51:50
784
2.1840
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:57:40
2,396
2.1820
MTA
01-Sep-2020
12:57:40
1,136
2.1820
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:06:32
929
2.1820
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:07:35
498
2.1820
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:07:35
693
2.1820
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:08:38
321
2.1820
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:08:38
1,611
2.1820
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:10:22
2,000
2.1800
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:10:22
926
2.1800
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:13:56
1,246
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:13:56
1,472
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:13:56
3,611
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:19:49
414
2.1740
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:19:49
1,615
2.1740
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:24:59
840
2.1720
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:25:56
1,160
2.1720
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:34:01
346
2.1720
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:34:36
1,397
2.1720
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:34:36
145
2.1720
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:34:53
1,135
2.1720
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:35:23
722
2.1720
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:35:44
235
2.1720
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:41:05
1,200
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:41:05
1,951
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:41:37
52
2.1760
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:44:08
516
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:44:58
1,169
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:45:22
1
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:45:29
1,438
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:52:02
1,143
2.1800
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:52:02
498
2.1800
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:55:21
940
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:55:21
1,142
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:55:21
237
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:55:59
599
2.1800
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:58:16
428
2.1780
MTA
01-Sep-2020
13:59:25
1,703
2.1760
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:02:24
3,300
2.1700
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:02:24
430
2.1700
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:03:02
517
2.1680
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:04:20
1,284
2.1700
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:04:20
4,713
2.1700
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:04:20
1,409
2.1700
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:07:58
1,043
2.1680
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:09:34
945
2.1660
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:09:34
460
2.1660
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:11:13
5,554
2.1700
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:15:00
1,755
2.1760
MTA
01-Sep-2020
14:15:00
1,245
2.1760
MTA
Disclaimer
IREN S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 16:44:06 UTC
