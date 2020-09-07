Iren : Report on treasury shares purchase program

PRESS RELEASE

Report on treasury shares purchase program

1

Period 31 August 2020 - 4 September 2020

Reggio Emilia, 7 September 2020 - Iren, following the announcement in 12 May 2020 concerning the launch of share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2020, announces that has purchased, in the week from August 31 to September 4, 2020, no. 533,531 of its own shares at an average price per share equal to Euro 2.1899, for an aggregate amount of Euro 1,168,355.35.

On the basis of information provided by Goldman Sachs, the intermediary appointed for the repurchase of the shares, the details of the purchases of treasury shares on a daily basis and in aggregate form, are reported below:

Date (dd/mm/yy) Number of treasury shares purchased Average price (€) Equivalent (€) Market 31/08/2020 62,065 2.1921 136,052.69 MTA 01/09/2020 215,481 2.1773 469,166.78 MTA 02/09/2020 0 0.0000 0.00 MTA 03/09/2020 53,886 2.2178 119,508.37 MTA 04/09/2020 202,099 2.1951 443,627.51 MTA TOTAL 533,531 2.1899 1,168,355.35

As of September 4, 2020 the Company holds 10,622,632 treasury shares, equal to 0.8165% of the share capital.

Iren Group Iren Overview Investor Relations Media Relations Barabino & Partners Giulio Domma Paolo Colombo Giovanni Vantaggi Tel: +39 052 124 8410 Tel: +39 011 554 9175 Tel. +39 027 202 3535 Mob: +39 348 220 6005 Mob: + 39 328 831 7379 paolobartolomeo.colombo@gruppoiren.it g.vantaggi@barabino.it Photos

Investor Relations

investor.relations@gruppoiren.it

PRESS RELEASE

Attached to this press release, in detail and on a daily basis, are reported the information relating to the purchase transactions carried out in the period indicated above.

OPERATIONS Date Time (London) Number of shares Price (€) Market 31-Aug-2020 09:05:35 526 2.2000 MTA 31-Aug-2020 09:05:35 1,449 2.2000 MTA 31-Aug-2020 10:57:26 1,606 2.2000 MTA 31-Aug-2020 10:57:26 701 2.2000 MTA 31-Aug-2020 10:57:26 1,015 2.2000 MTA 31-Aug-2020 10:57:26 892 2.2000 MTA 31-Aug-2020 11:00:32 996 2.2000 MTA 31-Aug-2020 11:15:07 704 2.1980 MTA 31-Aug-2020 11:15:07 951 2.1980 MTA 31-Aug-2020 11:37:40 1,131 2.1940 MTA 31-Aug-2020 11:54:05 92 2.1920 MTA 31-Aug-2020 11:54:05 1,263 2.1920 MTA 31-Aug-2020 12:00:57 991 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 12:00:57 1,857 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 12:31:07 1,222 2.1940 MTA 31-Aug-2020 12:50:49 1,066 2.1940 MTA 31-Aug-2020 13:15:46 1,235 2.1940 MTA 31-Aug-2020 13:26:48 1,021 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 13:27:15 1,361 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 13:53:56 1,222 2.1920 MTA 31-Aug-2020 13:55:30 1,556 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:01:07 1,188 2.1880 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:01:36 1,503 2.1860 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:05:32 875 2.1880 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:05:53 875 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:13:46 910 2.1920 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:13:46 135 2.1920 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:25:44 1,018 2.1940 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:32:10 4,375 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:33:17 1,719 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:35:17 1,175 2.1880 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:37:07 650 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:38:44 838 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:49:05 2,454 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:49:05 1,531 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:52:29 1,442 2.1940 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:53:50 1,610 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 14:55:24 1,035 2.1880 MTA

Investor Relations Media Relations Barabino & Partners Giulio Domma Paolo Colombo Tel. +39 02 72023535 Tel: +39 052 124 8410 Tel: +39 011 554 9175 Giovanni Vantaggi + 39 328 investor.relations@gruppoiren.it Mob: +39 348 220 6005 8317379 paolobartolomeo.colombo@gruppoiren.it g.vantaggi@barabino.it

PRESS RELEASE

31-Aug-2020 15:12:53 1,376 2.1920 MTA 31-Aug-2020 15:13:02 221 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 15:21:20 933 2.1960 MTA 31-Aug-2020 15:41:17 1,367 2.1980 MTA 31-Aug-2020 15:43:17 1,315 2.1960 MTA 31-Aug-2020 15:58:18 1,315 2.1940 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:12:57 1,178 2.1920 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:20:34 1,180 2.1920 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:21:05 53 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:21:05 1,632 2.1900 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:21:27 2,339 2.1880 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:29:30 832 2.1840 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:29:44 752 2.1860 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:29:44 275 2.1860 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:29:47 107 2.1880 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:29:47 212 2.1880 MTA 31-Aug-2020 16:29:47 788 2.1880 MTA 01-Sep-2020 08:51:55 861 2.1980 MTA 01-Sep-2020 09:07:31 1,588 2.1900 MTA 01-Sep-2020 09:10:12 1,245 2.1880 MTA 01-Sep-2020 09:30:24 1,170 2.1860 MTA 01-Sep-2020 09:30:24 1,449 2.1860 MTA 01-Sep-2020 09:42:57 990 2.1920 MTA 01-Sep-2020 09:54:18 1,628 2.1900 MTA 01-Sep-2020 10:03:51 1,257 2.1920 MTA 01-Sep-2020 10:04:08 1,824 2.1900 MTA 01-Sep-2020 10:04:08 178 2.1900 MTA 01-Sep-2020 10:07:13 1,814 2.1900 MTA 01-Sep-2020 10:07:13 1,419 2.1900 MTA 01-Sep-2020 10:26:09 1,242 2.2000 MTA 01-Sep-2020 10:37:44 1,099 2.2000 MTA 01-Sep-2020 10:50:28 913 2.1980 MTA 01-Sep-2020 11:14:26 1,135 2.2000 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:16:22 1,291 2.2000 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:16:22 1,526 2.2000 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:28:09 1,094 2.1900 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:31:43 894 2.1900 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:37:41 1,128 2.1880 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:42:59 1,156 2.1860 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:43:35 1,280 2.1860 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:50:50 4,432 2.1840 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:51:50 342 2.1840 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:51:50 784 2.1840 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:57:40 2,396 2.1820 MTA 01-Sep-2020 12:57:40 1,136 2.1820 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:06:32 929 2.1820 MTA

Investor Relations Media Relations Barabino & Partners Giulio Domma Paolo Colombo Tel. +39 02 72023535 Tel: +39 052 124 8410 Tel: +39 011 554 9175 Giovanni Vantaggi + 39 328 investor.relations@gruppoiren.it Mob: +39 348 220 6005 8317379 paolobartolomeo.colombo@gruppoiren.it g.vantaggi@barabino.it

PRESS RELEASE

01-Sep-2020 13:07:35 498 2.1820 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:07:35 693 2.1820 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:08:38 321 2.1820 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:08:38 1,611 2.1820 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:10:22 2,000 2.1800 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:10:22 926 2.1800 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:13:56 1,246 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:13:56 1,472 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:13:56 3,611 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:19:49 414 2.1740 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:19:49 1,615 2.1740 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:24:59 840 2.1720 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:25:56 1,160 2.1720 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:34:01 346 2.1720 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:34:36 1,397 2.1720 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:34:36 145 2.1720 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:34:53 1,135 2.1720 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:35:23 722 2.1720 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:35:44 235 2.1720 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:41:05 1,200 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:41:05 1,951 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:41:37 52 2.1760 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:44:08 516 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:44:58 1,169 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:45:22 1 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:45:29 1,438 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:52:02 1,143 2.1800 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:52:02 498 2.1800 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:55:21 940 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:55:21 1,142 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:55:21 237 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:55:59 599 2.1800 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:58:16 428 2.1780 MTA 01-Sep-2020 13:59:25 1,703 2.1760 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:02:24 3,300 2.1700 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:02:24 430 2.1700 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:03:02 517 2.1680 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:04:20 1,284 2.1700 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:04:20 4,713 2.1700 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:04:20 1,409 2.1700 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:07:58 1,043 2.1680 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:09:34 945 2.1660 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:09:34 460 2.1660 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:11:13 5,554 2.1700 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:15:00 1,755 2.1760 MTA 01-Sep-2020 14:15:00 1,245 2.1760 MTA