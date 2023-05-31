Iren consolidates AcquaEnna and grows in integrated water service

(Alliance News) - Iren Spa announced Wednesday that the ocntorlled Ireti Spa has taken over a 2.4 percent stake in AcquaEnna from Cogen Spa, thus rising to 50.9 percent of the latter's capital, which will now be consolidated.

AcquaEnna has managed the water service in all municipalities in the Province of Enna since 2004 following the award of a tender procedure that guaranteed the entrustment of the service to the corporate structure established for the purpose until 2034. With reference to these territories, the company serves a total of about 177,000 inhabitants.

The operation, already envisaged in the business plan, has an expected Ebitda in 2023 of about EUR9 million.

"We have all seen in recent months how climate change can have real effects on the water system. Precisely for this reason, the operation concluded today," said Luca Dal Fabbro, president of Iren, "assumes a strategic value: the management of water networks represents a crucial node to provide the country with adequate infrastructure. In addition, the transaction is also part of the group's strategy of enhancing the value of its holdings, which, through its know-how, can thus support the territories in their path of ecological transition."

"The acquisition of AcquaEnna," commented Gianni Vittorio Armani, chief executive officer and general manager of Iren, "allows us to put at the service of the country our experience in the field of network management, which over the years has seen a constant improvement in performance, placing us firmly among the leaders in the sector. This transaction increases Iren's relevance in the national territory, allowing the group to be able to become a reference partner for the development of new services in southern Italy as well."

Iren's stock on Wednesday closed down 0.8 percent at EUR1.86 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

