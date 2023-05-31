Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Iren SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRE   IT0003027817

IREN SPA

(IRE)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-31 am EDT
1.865 EUR   -0.80%
01:28pIren consolidates AcquaEnna and grows in integrated water service
AN
05/26Stock markets up; glimmer of solution on US debt
AN
05/19Iren : Financial report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iren consolidates AcquaEnna and grows in integrated water service

05/31/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Iren Spa announced Wednesday that the ocntorlled Ireti Spa has taken over a 2.4 percent stake in AcquaEnna from Cogen Spa, thus rising to 50.9 percent of the latter's capital, which will now be consolidated.

AcquaEnna has managed the water service in all municipalities in the Province of Enna since 2004 following the award of a tender procedure that guaranteed the entrustment of the service to the corporate structure established for the purpose until 2034. With reference to these territories, the company serves a total of about 177,000 inhabitants.

The operation, already envisaged in the business plan, has an expected Ebitda in 2023 of about EUR9 million.

"We have all seen in recent months how climate change can have real effects on the water system. Precisely for this reason, the operation concluded today," said Luca Dal Fabbro, president of Iren, "assumes a strategic value: the management of water networks represents a crucial node to provide the country with adequate infrastructure. In addition, the transaction is also part of the group's strategy of enhancing the value of its holdings, which, through its know-how, can thus support the territories in their path of ecological transition."

"The acquisition of AcquaEnna," commented Gianni Vittorio Armani, chief executive officer and general manager of Iren, "allows us to put at the service of the country our experience in the field of network management, which over the years has seen a constant improvement in performance, placing us firmly among the leaders in the sector. This transaction increases Iren's relevance in the national territory, allowing the group to be able to become a reference partner for the development of new services in southern Italy as well."

Iren's stock on Wednesday closed down 0.8 percent at EUR1.86 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on IREN SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 669 M 7 108 M 7 108 M
Net income 2023 251 M 268 M 268 M
Net Debt 2023 3 747 M 3 993 M 3 993 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,58x
Yield 2023 6,41%
Capitalization 2 412 M 2 586 M 2 571 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 10 583
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart IREN SPA
Duration : Period :
Iren SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IREN SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,88 €
Average target price 2,37 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianni Vittorio Armani CEO, General Manager & Executive Director
Anna Tanganelli Chief Financial Officer
Luca dal Fabbro Chairman
Licia Soncini Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiziana Merlino Independent Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IREN SPA28.07%2 586
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 458
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.29%50 162
UNIPER SE105.49%47 487
SEMPRA ENERGY-6.92%45 234
ENGIE5.02%36 488
