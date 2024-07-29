(Alliance News) - Iren Spa reported on Monday that net income for the first half of the year increased by 2 percent year-on-year to EUR145.2 million from EUR143.0 million in the same period last year, aided by an increase in the tax rate.

Consolidated revenues as of June 30, 2024 stood at EUR2.70 billion, down 16 percent from EUR3.21 billion in the first half of 2023. The main drivers of the decline in revenues are related to energy revenues, which were influenced by more than EUR320 million by lower commodity prices being normalized after the energy crisis in recent years, and about EUR48 million by lower consumption and climate effects.

Revenues related to energy efficiency activities such as energy upgrades of buildings are also down, due to the gradual completion of works related to the 110% Superbonus of approximately EUR190 million. Finally, changes in the scope of consolidation affect revenues by approximately EUR42 million and relate to the consolidation of Sienambiente from January 2024 and AcquaEnna from June 2023.

Ebitda amounted to EUR635.8 million, up 4.8 percent from EUR606.5 million in the first half of 2023. The first half of 2024 was characterized by a less favorable energy scenario than in 2023, major tariff revisions affecting the Networks business unit - with the positive update of regulatory parameters -, the full recovery of Market margins, and the start, albeit not yet at full capacity, of the operational phase of some plants in the Environment business unit.

Operating income amounted to EUR280.6 million, up 13 percent from EUR248.1 million in the first half of 2023. In the first half of the year, there were higher depreciation and amortization charges of about EUR33 million related to the entry into operation of new investments and the expansion of the scope of consolidation, lower provisions for risks of about EUR34 million, mainly due to the elimination of extraordinary provisions made as a result of the provisions of the "Sostegni ter" Decree Law in 2023 and no longer repeatable, and lower provisions for bad debts of about EUR2 million.

Net financial debt stood at EUR4.01 billion as of June 30, 2024, a slight deviation of 2 percent from EUR3.93 billion as of December 1, 2023. Operating cash flow fully covers technical and financial investments for the period, while net working capital, which benefits from the sale of Superbonus receivables of nearly EUR250 million, temporarily increases due to an increase in receivables from invoices to be issued in regulated businesses, the energy chain, and inherent in PNRR investments.

Gross investments made in the period amounted to EUR369 million, down by 8% compared to the same period in 2023, of which EUR19 million related to the consolidation of Sienambiente and EUR5 million related to the purchase of permits for the construction of the new agrivoltaic plant. Investments in the period were mainly for the construction of infrastructure under the integrated water cycle sphere plans, the modernization of gas and electricity networks, the purchase of collection vehicles and equipment, and the construction of waste treatment and renewable generation plants.

Iren's stock is at parity at EUR1.93 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.