    IRE   IT0003027817

IREN SPA

(IRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:40:37 2023-02-20 am EST
1.674 EUR   +2.01%
02/06Futures await European lists in red
AN
02/03Mib down; Pirelli ends bullish
AN
01/31Gas distribution rationalization finalized between Ascopiave and Iren
AN
Ireti wins fara for Emilia-Romagna water service management

02/20/2023 | 06:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Iren Spa announced Monday that ATERSIR, the Emilia-Romagna Territorial Agency for Water and Waste Services, has awarded in favor of Ireti Spa the tender for the selection of the private partner of ARCA - Azienda reggiana per la cura dell'acqua -, a mixed company that will manage the Integrated Water Service in the Province of Reggio Emilia, which includes 41 municipalities - Toano excluded - with more than 500,000 inhabitants served.

The estimated value of the Integrated Water Service being entrusted will be EUR1.2 billion.

"In fact, the ambit council had resolved that the management of the Integrated Water Service should be entrusted to a company with mixed public and private shareholding, with a private industrial partner chosen through a competitive public evidence procedure. The mixed company Arca Srl will hold the concession of the Integrated Water Service for the province of Reggio Emilia, starting predictably on January 1, 2024, and will have a duration of 17 years," the company explained in a note.

"Ireti in its plan envisages major investments on the networks and plants of the integrated water cycle aimed mainly at reducing water losses, now about 23 percent, and reducing energy consumption. In addition, the plan includes restructuring, upgrading and new construction of sewer network works and plants and routine maintenance of purification plants," the company concluded.

Iren trades up 2.0 percent at EUR1.67 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on IREN SPA
Financials
Sales 2022 7 132 M 7 605 M 7 605 M
Net income 2022 228 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2022 3 671 M 3 915 M 3 915 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,22x
Yield 2022 6,63%
Capitalization 2 106 M 2 245 M 2 245 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 47,5%
Technical analysis trends IREN SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,64 €
Average target price 2,37 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianni Vittorio Armani CEO, General Manager & Executive Director
Anna Tanganelli Chief Financial Officer
Luca dal Fabbro Chairman
Moris Ferretti Deputy Chairman
Licia Soncini Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IREN SPA11.78%2 245
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY0.58%105 599
SEMPRA ENERGY2.56%49 819
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.83%49 321
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.28%47 190
ENGIE0.84%34 871