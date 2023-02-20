Ireti wins fara for Emilia-Romagna water service management

(Alliance News) - Iren Spa announced Monday that ATERSIR, the Emilia-Romagna Territorial Agency for Water and Waste Services, has awarded in favor of Ireti Spa the tender for the selection of the private partner of ARCA - Azienda reggiana per la cura dell'acqua -, a mixed company that will manage the Integrated Water Service in the Province of Reggio Emilia, which includes 41 municipalities - Toano excluded - with more than 500,000 inhabitants served.

The estimated value of the Integrated Water Service being entrusted will be EUR1.2 billion.

"In fact, the ambit council had resolved that the management of the Integrated Water Service should be entrusted to a company with mixed public and private shareholding, with a private industrial partner chosen through a competitive public evidence procedure. The mixed company Arca Srl will hold the concession of the Integrated Water Service for the province of Reggio Emilia, starting predictably on January 1, 2024, and will have a duration of 17 years," the company explained in a note.

"Ireti in its plan envisages major investments on the networks and plants of the integrated water cycle aimed mainly at reducing water losses, now about 23 percent, and reducing energy consumption. In addition, the plan includes restructuring, upgrading and new construction of sewer network works and plants and routine maintenance of purification plants," the company concluded.

Iren trades up 2.0 percent at EUR1.67 per share.

