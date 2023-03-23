Profit falls but Iren raises dividend; up revenues and Ebitda

(Alliance News) - Iren Spa reported Thursday that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR226 million, down 25 percent from EUR303 million in the previous year.

The 2022 result includes higher financial charges on derivatives of EUR21 million and the negative impact of the solidarity contribution estimated at EUR27 million. The 2022 figure compares with the 2021 result, which was positively impacted by EUR32 million from nonrecurring tax income and EUR9 million from other contingent assets.

Despite the drop in profit, the board's proposed dividend is up 10 percent year-on-year, to EUR0.11 from EUR0.10 paid last year.

Ebitda is EUR1.05 billion, up 3.8 percent from EUR1.02 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. The increase in Ebitda of EUR39 million is mainly driven by the capacity market fee for the power generation business, organic growth in the regulated sectors - Networks and Environment - and acquisitions made in renewables.

Overall growth was partially reduced by the impact of the drought on the power supply chain, lower heat consumption due to mild temperatures, and higher operating costs due to inflation.

Consolidated revenues as of December 31, 2022 stood at EUR7.86 billion, up 59 percent from EUR4.96 billion in fiscal year 2021. The main drivers of the increase are related to higher energy revenues, influenced by more than EUR2.40 billion by higher commodity prices, partially absorbed by the climate effect of EUR88 million or so.

Ebit was EUR463.7 million and up 2.2 percent from EUR453.7 million in 2021. During the year, there was higher depreciation and amortization of EUR44 million, related to the commissioning of new investments and the expansion of the scope of consolidation, and higher provisions for bad debts of about EUR10 million.

Net financial debt stood at EUR3.35 billion as of December 31, 2022, up 15 percent from the figure as of December 31, 2021. In this regard, investments made during the period contributed to the growth in net debt, which remained low thanks to the sale of gas inventory and excellent management of commercial net working capital.

Gross investments made in the period amounted to EUR1.49 billion, up 56 percent from EUR955 million in 2021, including EUR898 million in technical investments, EUR310 million in investments related to M&A transactions, and EUR277 million related to energy efficiency projects.

Iren's stock is up 0.2 percent at EUR1.65 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

