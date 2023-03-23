Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Iren SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRE   IT0003027817

IREN SPA

(IRE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:17:32 2023-03-23 am EDT
1.648 EUR   +0.43%
06:02aProfit falls but Iren raises dividend; up revenues and Ebitda
AN
03/21Europeans up; markets divided on Fed hike
AN
03/20Lists up; banks attempt recovery
AN
Profit falls but Iren raises dividend; up revenues and Ebitda

03/23/2023 | 06:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - Iren Spa reported Thursday that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR226 million, down 25 percent from EUR303 million in the previous year.

The 2022 result includes higher financial charges on derivatives of EUR21 million and the negative impact of the solidarity contribution estimated at EUR27 million. The 2022 figure compares with the 2021 result, which was positively impacted by EUR32 million from nonrecurring tax income and EUR9 million from other contingent assets.

Despite the drop in profit, the board's proposed dividend is up 10 percent year-on-year, to EUR0.11 from EUR0.10 paid last year.

Ebitda is EUR1.05 billion, up 3.8 percent from EUR1.02 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. The increase in Ebitda of EUR39 million is mainly driven by the capacity market fee for the power generation business, organic growth in the regulated sectors - Networks and Environment - and acquisitions made in renewables.

Overall growth was partially reduced by the impact of the drought on the power supply chain, lower heat consumption due to mild temperatures, and higher operating costs due to inflation.

Consolidated revenues as of December 31, 2022 stood at EUR7.86 billion, up 59 percent from EUR4.96 billion in fiscal year 2021. The main drivers of the increase are related to higher energy revenues, influenced by more than EUR2.40 billion by higher commodity prices, partially absorbed by the climate effect of EUR88 million or so.

Ebit was EUR463.7 million and up 2.2 percent from EUR453.7 million in 2021. During the year, there was higher depreciation and amortization of EUR44 million, related to the commissioning of new investments and the expansion of the scope of consolidation, and higher provisions for bad debts of about EUR10 million.

Net financial debt stood at EUR3.35 billion as of December 31, 2022, up 15 percent from the figure as of December 31, 2021. In this regard, investments made during the period contributed to the growth in net debt, which remained low thanks to the sale of gas inventory and excellent management of commercial net working capital.

Gross investments made in the period amounted to EUR1.49 billion, up 56 percent from EUR955 million in 2021, including EUR898 million in technical investments, EUR310 million in investments related to M&A transactions, and EUR277 million related to energy efficiency projects.

Iren's stock is up 0.2 percent at EUR1.65 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
IREN SPA 0.49% 1.645 Delayed Quote.11.78%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 325 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
Net income 2022 227 M 245 M 245 M
Net Debt 2022 3 595 M 3 879 M 3 879 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,39x
Yield 2022 6,63%
Capitalization 2 106 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 47,5%
Technical analysis trends IREN SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,64 €
Average target price 2,16 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianni Vittorio Armani CEO, General Manager & Executive Director
Anna Tanganelli Chief Financial Officer
Luca dal Fabbro Chairman
Moris Ferretti Deputy Chairman
Licia Soncini Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IREN SPA11.78%2 272
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.66%100 103
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.33%49 655
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.97%47 080
SEMPRA ENERGY-8.11%44 680
ENGIE3.70%36 264
