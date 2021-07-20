Gold medal mortgages: why faster mortgages will be a team effort - Panel discussion

How can the UK mortgage industry team up to create and encourage a more connected experience that delivers better speed, efficiency and outcomes for everyone? And how fast can we really go?
Watch our panel discussion hosted by Steve Carruthers from Iress as he puts these questions and more to leaders in the lender and distribution community.
Steve was joined by Simon McGuinness from Aldermore, Scott Martin from L&C Mortgages, Charlotte Nixon from Quilter and Jacqueline Durbin from Iress for a lively chat on why faster mortgages will be a team effort.
