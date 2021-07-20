Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Iress Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRE   AU000000IRE2

IRESS LIMITED

(IRE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/20
12.62 AUD   -1.02%
02:53pGOLD MEDAL MORTGAGES : why faster mortgages will be a team effort - Panel discussion
PU
07/19IRESS : Let's talk about income protection
PU
07/14IRESS : AI and Machine Learning - just part of the furniture?
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold medal mortgages: why faster mortgages will be a team effort - Panel discussion

07/20/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
How can the UK mortgage industry team up to create and encourage a more connected experience that delivers better speed, efficiency and outcomes for everyone? And how fast can we really go?

Watch our panel discussion hosted by Steve Carruthers from Iress as he puts these questions and more to leaders in the lender and distribution community.

Steve was joined by Simon McGuinness from Aldermore, Scott Martin from L&C Mortgages, Charlotte Nixon from Quilter and Jacqueline Durbin from Iress for a lively chat on why faster mortgages will be a team effort.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 18:52:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IRESS LIMITED
02:53pGOLD MEDAL MORTGAGES : why faster mortgages will be a team effort - Panel discus..
PU
07/19IRESS : Let's talk about income protection
PU
07/14IRESS : AI and Machine Learning - just part of the furniture?
PU
07/12IRESS : Gregg Clarke on leading change at Close Brothers Asset Management
PU
07/07THE SWINGING PENDULUM : navigating private wealth management's state of flux
PU
06/28IRESS : Industry Voice 10 - Gold medal mortgages
PU
06/24IRESS : Hack the future
PU
06/20IRESS : The hack is back
PU
06/14IRESS : GuildSuper live with Iress' Automated Super Admin and SuperConnector
PU
06/10FINDING YOUR COMPETITIVE EDGE : The evolutionary pressure on the trading desk
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 604 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2021 60,9 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net Debt 2021 140 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 3,61%
Capitalization 2 412 M 1 769 M 1 765 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 333
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart IRESS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Iress Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,62 AUD
Average target price 11,47 AUD
Spread / Average Target -9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Roger Sharp Chairman-Elect
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
John Alexander Duncan Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRESS LIMITED18.94%1 894
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.0.69%91 140
ADYEN N.V.12.81%72 797
WORLDLINE0.76%26 973
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED192.57%24 786
STONECO LTD.-33.52%20 870