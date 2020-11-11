Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  IRESS Limited    IRE   AU000000IRE2

IRESS LIMITED

(IRE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/10
9.97 AUD   -2.16%
07:09aIRESS : extends relationship with In Partnership through Xplan Mortgage
PU
07:05aIRESS : The future's digital
PU
07:05aIRESS : Regulation 28 and what it means for your retirement investments
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRESS : Regulation 28 and what it means for your retirement investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:05am EST

The anticipated amendment to Regulation 28 will give fund managers the ability to invest higher portions of retirement portfolios in unlisted assets. This creates new investment opportunities for asset managers and asset owners to invest more of their clients' funds in infrastructure bonds, impact investing projects and other unlisted assets which may yield profitable returns.

Looking towards unlisted assets for positive returns

Rather than forcing asset managers to invest in government bonds, asset managers will be able to explore the additional opportunities of impact investing, government infrastructure projects and social development and invest in those that offer the most attractive profile in terms of risk and return.

Investing in well-structured and viable projects may generate superior long-term returns, while helping to finance much-needed infrastructure and social development initiatives that drive wider economic growth in South Africa.

Is your business considering the impacts of Regulation 28 and what this means for your investment strategy? Find out how our software can help you.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 12:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IRESS LIMITED
07:09aIRESS : extends relationship with In Partnership through Xplan Mortgage
PU
07:05aIRESS : The future's digital
PU
07:05aIRESS : Regulation 28 and what it means for your retirement investments
PU
09/02IRESS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/26IRESS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019IRESS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019IRESS : How to make client onboarding better
PU
2019IRESS : partners with Volt to deliver seamless mortgage customer experience
PU
2019IRESS : Bringing our best to your business
PU
2019IRESS : Hacking a new set of career skills
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 550 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2020 55,3 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net Debt 2020 165 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 4,34%
Capitalization 1 902 M 1 384 M 1 389 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 011
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart IRESS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRESS Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,32 AUD
Last Close Price 9,97 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Anne Seabrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRESS LIMITED-23.54%1 384
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES1.87%89 577
ADYEN N.V.111.76%55 417
WORLDLINE16.48%23 793
STONECO LTD.58.03%19 314
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.18.89%16 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group