Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  IRESS Limited    IRE   AU000000IRE2

IRESS LIMITED

(IRE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/10
9.97 AUD   -2.16%
07:09aIRESS : extends relationship with In Partnership through Xplan Mortgage
PU
07:05aIRESS : The future's digital
PU
07:05aIRESS : Regulation 28 and what it means for your retirement investments
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRESS : The future's digital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:05am EST

This has been in progress for the last 20 years, and is already available in a limited way, with some sourcing systems linking directly to a small number of lenders. But there's nothing covering the whole market.

Add open banking into the mix, which allows lenders to look directly at the applicant's financial accounts, and you begin to see the possibility of a full online journey, maybe even linking valuations and conveyancing into the process in the future.

But for one crucial factor. Your advice.

Expertise needed

No matter how slick the software, technology isn't able to replace your experience and expertise. Maybe AI will one day 'advise' on the most basic vanilla cases, but how many of those do you come across?

In reality, advice is more important than ever for a huge swathe of mortgage borrowers, especially those affected financially by the pandemic.

It's brokers who can guide clients to the right mortgage and lender, based not only on cost but your knowledge of accessibility and service levels too. The expertise and reassurance you provide remains invaluable.

This doesn't mean rejecting technology - in fact by using digital solutions to speed up some of your work you can spend more time on the element of your service that really adds value to your clients - your professional advice.

This article was supplied by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 12:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IRESS LIMITED
07:09aIRESS : extends relationship with In Partnership through Xplan Mortgage
PU
07:05aIRESS : The future's digital
PU
07:05aIRESS : Regulation 28 and what it means for your retirement investments
PU
09/02IRESS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/26IRESS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019IRESS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019IRESS : How to make client onboarding better
PU
2019IRESS : partners with Volt to deliver seamless mortgage customer experience
PU
2019IRESS : Bringing our best to your business
PU
2019IRESS : Hacking a new set of career skills
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 550 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2020 55,3 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net Debt 2020 165 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 4,34%
Capitalization 1 902 M 1 384 M 1 389 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 011
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart IRESS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRESS Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,32 AUD
Last Close Price 9,97 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Anne Seabrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRESS LIMITED-23.54%1 384
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES1.87%89 577
ADYEN N.V.111.76%55 417
WORLDLINE16.48%23 793
STONECO LTD.58.03%19 314
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.18.89%16 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group