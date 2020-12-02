Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  IRESS Limited    IRE   AU000000IRE2

IRESS LIMITED

(IRE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRESS : The importance of great service, whatever the climate

12/02/2020 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's a key reason why, even in a landscape where it would be easy to fall into a task-oriented mindset dedicated to finding workable processes amid ongoing restrictions, it's important to ensure service standards are maintained throughout the mortgage term. It's where having an understanding of an over-55 customer base becomes paramount, and a well-trained staff able to not only identify vulnerable customers but also handle queries with the necessary levels of care and empathy, takes on ever greater importance. As the past twelve months have shown, people's needs and priorities can rapidly change and as a result, the industry has a duty to ensure that it continues to provide gold-standard customer service to ensure they're able to continue to make the most of their later years.

With the newly-lifted second lockdown demonstrating that the effects of the pandemic are set to continue for a while yet, there's perhaps no better time for the wider industry to consider whether it's best serving lifetime mortgage customers post-completion. With the latest Equity Release Council figures showing a 10% quarter-on-quarter rise in drawdown access it's likely that the pattern will continue as existing mortgage holders use the resources available to them to future proof their finances.

As a consequence, while much of the commentary focus has been on the levels of advice given to consumers pre-application, it's equally important that we don't lose sight of the responsibility that we have to lifetime mortgage holders throughout their mortgage term.

This blog was written by Suzanne Latimer, head of mortgage servicing, Pure Retirement.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 18:14:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about IRESS LIMITED
01:15pIRESS : The importance of great service, whatever the climate
PU
08:47aDIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN INVESTMENT : Adapt or adopt?
PU
11/24IRESS : OneVue Acquisition Strategy Update Investor Presentation
PU
11/24IRESS : OneVue Acquisition Strategy Update - 24 November
PU
11/11IRESS : extends relationship with In Partnership through Xplan Mortgage
PU
11/11IRESS : The future's digital
PU
11/11IRESS : Regulation 28 and what it means for your retirement investments
PU
09/02IRESS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/26IRESS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019IRESS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 550 M 406 M 406 M
Net income 2020 55,0 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net Debt 2020 173 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 1 965 M 1 446 M 1 450 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,89x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 011
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart IRESS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRESS Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,32 AUD
Last Close Price 10,30 AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Anne Seabrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRESS LIMITED-21.01%1 470
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES8.12%93 312
ADYEN N.V.118.33%58 306
WORLDLINE21.52%25 820
STONECO LTD.83.78%22 633
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.20.16%17 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ