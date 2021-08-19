Iress : 2021 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
08/19/2021 | 03:14am EDT
Half year results presentation
For the six months ended 30 June 2021
Agenda
Overview of Iress
1H 21 results summary
Performance review
Growth and outlook
Appendix
Andrew Walsh
John Harris
Managing Director & CEO
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Overview of Iress
Iress' vision: simpler, faster with higher returns
Highlights
Core business leverages common technology in Trading, Wealth and Data to build scale in large markets with similar regulatory frameworks
Opportunity to accelerate a successful business from a strong foundation, underpinned by a single technology platform
Existing growth strategies in UK, superannuation, investment infrastructure
Material acceleration of beneﬁts - FY25 targets more than double NPAT in 2025, with potential upside to 3x
Capital management to enhance EPS
Consistent revenue growth with ~90% recurring (2, 3)
(1)
Key statistics
10,000+ clients, growing client base with new wins
Annual Contract Value $602.8m(4)
● LTV(4) of total portfolio $20.7bn
(1)
LTV / CAC(4) 26.9x - high ROI model with ~90% recurring revenue
Figures are presented on a constant currency basis, assuming results are converted at the average foreign exchange rates used for 1H 20.Seepage 51 for FX rates.(2)Recurring revenue is made up of revenue from subscription and licence fees.
(3)
Non recurring revenue is revenue from project implementation fees and consulting.
(4)
Refer to glossary on pages
52 & 5
3 for deﬁnitions.
1H 21 constant currency and pro forma ﬁnancial performance
Delivered pro forma segment proﬁt and NPAT growth - full year guidance aﬃrmed
296.2 298.7
Pro forma revenue (1)
Up 1%
1H 2020
1H 2021
24.9
27.1
Pro forma NPAT (1)
Up 9%
1H 2020
1H 2021
13.3
14.2
Pro forma earnings per share (1) (3)
Up 6%
1H 2020
1H 2021
Constant currency
(using average 2020 FX rates)
segment proﬁt (5)
Up 6%
Pro forma
segment proﬁt & margin
Up 3%
Pro forma ROIC (1) (4)
9%
2021 guidance aﬃrmed
164-168
71.9
76.1
1H 2020
1H 2021 FY 2021
75.1
77.2
(1) (2)
25.4%
25.9%
1H 2020
1H 2021
9%
9%
1H 2020
1H 2021
(1)
Pro forma adjustments adds back the pre acquisition earnings for OneVue and O&M to the comparative period and excludes currency movements (assuming results are converted at the average foreign exchange rates used for 1H 20).
The 1H 21 Pro forma NPAT also excludes a $15.2m provision release associated with ﬁnalisation of QuantHouse earnout arrangements. Refer to pages 34 - 37 for reconciliations from reported to pro forma results.
(2)
Pro forma segment proﬁt margin has been calculated using pro forma segment proﬁt / pro forma revenue.
(3)
Pro forma earnings per share has been calculated using pro forma NPAT / Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in basic earnings per share. The shares in 1H 20 have been adjusted to include the 11.2m shares issued to fund the acquisition of OneVue.
(4)
Pro forma ROIC has been calculated using the rolling 12 month pro forma NPAT (excluding interest and ﬁnance costs) as a percentage of the addition of net debt and equity. Equity in 1H 20 has been adjusted to include the $115.2m used to fund the acquisition of OneVue.
Segment proﬁt is calculated using the average 2020 currency rates. This is for the purpose of comparing to the FY21 guidance which was forecasted using these FX rates.
Including $15m from ﬁnalisation of QuantHouse earnout
Reported earnings per share (1)
Up 42%
1H 2020
1H 2021
40.9
26.4
1H 2020
1H 2021
15.1
21.4
Product & Technology
of revenue24%
Reported ROIC (2)
11%
1H 2020
1H 2021
25% 24%
1H 2020
1H 2021
11% 11%
1H 2020
1H 2021
1H 2020
1H 2021
(1)
In 1H 20 reported NPAT was $26.4m with 175.2m shares. In 1H 21 reported NPAT is $40.9m with 190.9m shares. The variance between 1H 20 and 1H 21 reported NPAT is largely due to the $15.2m provision release associated with ﬁnalisation of QuantHouse earnout arrangements in 1H 21.
(2)
ROIC has been calculated using reported NPAT (excluding interest and ﬁnance costs) as a percentage of the addition of net debt and equity.