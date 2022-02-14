Log in
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 12:10:17 am
11.26 AUD   -0.35%
Iress : A rose by any other name

02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
That 'fresh' London air has never smelt or tasted so good. Time to get to the offices for the big pitch. You're slightly sweaty but you keep stomping the pavement, why are people walking so slowly?.

A glamorous building, clad in glass stands in front of you and a plethora of receptionists who need to check your name is on the list before giving you a pass and letting you upstairs. All checks done and you're in the lift.

You've got this, you've worked on this pitch for months, you know the product, you've spoken to the attendees over email and on the phone, you know what they need. They need what you're offering. Finally your host greets you, this way Warren - we're really excited to see and hear what you have to show us today.

You enter the room, full of strangers, you're engaging, making eye contact, shaking hands and making small talk about the journey in and the weather. You're in full swing now.

The meeting ends, you agree on the next steps and when you should catch up again. Perhaps you can run this through with some of our other colleagues next week Warren. Would you mind coming back in again?. Of course not, I look forward to it.

Plus ca change

What these past 2 years have taught me is that, while some form of return to the office is a benefit, we don't need the rat race. I get 3, sometimes 4 (if there aren't leaves on the line) hours extra to my day. My office is downstairs, I walk the dog each morning along the waterfront with my wife, a coffee in hand and we discuss the meetings we have that day or what we should have for lunch and dinner. This is my favourite time of the day. I'm ready for whatever the day throws at me.

Home for breakfast and I'm at my desk before 9.

I have a big pitch today, I've rehearsed what I'm going to say, I have it nailed. I'm not too hot, nor too cold and sometimes I'm even wearing shorts (we all do it). The meeting goes well, I'm as engaging as I was in person, the only thing I can't do is shake hands. But most people are scared to do that these days anyway. Can you do this again next week Warren, with some of our other colleagues. We think they'd really like to see what you have showcased. Absolutely, what time?

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 601 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2021 72,7 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
Net Debt 2021 166 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 2 080 M 1 493 M 1 493 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart IRESS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Iress Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,30 AUD
Average target price 13,19 AUD
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Roger Sharp Chairman
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
John Alexander Duncan Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRESS LIMITED-9.60%1 493
INTUIT INC.-16.70%151 724
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.2.54%68 152
ADYEN N.V.-19.44%65 749
WORLDLINE-6.63%14 638
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-20.02%9 781