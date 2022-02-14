Iress : A rose by any other name

That 'fresh' London air has never smelt or tasted so good. Time to get to the offices for the big pitch. You're slightly sweaty but you keep stomping the pavement, why are people walking so slowly?.

A glamorous building, clad in glass stands in front of you and a plethora of receptionists who need to check your name is on the list before giving you a pass and letting you upstairs. All checks done and you're in the lift.

You've got this, you've worked on this pitch for months, you know the product, you've spoken to the attendees over email and on the phone, you know what they need. They need what you're offering. Finally your host greets you, this way Warren - we're really excited to see and hear what you have to show us today.

You enter the room, full of strangers, you're engaging, making eye contact, shaking hands and making small talk about the journey in and the weather. You're in full swing now.

The meeting ends, you agree on the next steps and when you should catch up again. Perhaps you can run this through with some of our other colleagues next week Warren. Would you mind coming back in again?. Of course not, I look forward to it.

Plus ca change

What these past 2 years have taught me is that, while some form of return to the office is a benefit, we don't need the rat race. I get 3, sometimes 4 (if there aren't leaves on the line) hours extra to my day. My office is downstairs, I walk the dog each morning along the waterfront with my wife, a coffee in hand and we discuss the meetings we have that day or what we should have for lunch and dinner. This is my favourite time of the day. I'm ready for whatever the day throws at me.

Home for breakfast and I'm at my desk before 9.

I have a big pitch today, I've rehearsed what I'm going to say, I have it nailed. I'm not too hot, nor too cold and sometimes I'm even wearing shorts (we all do it). The meeting goes well, I'm as engaging as I was in person, the only thing I can't do is shake hands. But most people are scared to do that these days anyway. Can you do this again next week Warren, with some of our other colleagues. We think they'd really like to see what you have showcased. Absolutely, what time?