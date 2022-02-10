Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Iress Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRE   AU000000IRE2

IRESS LIMITED

(IRE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 12:10:06 am
11.72 AUD   -1.01%
IRESS : Laying the foundations for ESG
PU
IRESS : Findex selects Iress to increase efficiency and unlock scale in financial advice
PU
IRESS : Word of The Year
PU
Iress : Laying the foundations for ESG

02/10/2022 | 10:03am EST
Five stages of ESG implementation

At the outset, it's worth looking at the five key stages of ESG implementation:

1) Exploration
2) Installation
3) Initial implementation
4) Full implementation
5) Expansion and scale-up

However, even before the exploration stage, you need to decide who will take the lead on developing an approach that the whole firm can buy into. Set aside time and allocate specific tasks that have end dates attached. Regularly review progress and be clear on what needs to be achieved and when.

If you follow a clear process, you will save time and achieve a better overall outcome that your clients will appreciate.Follow us on Linkedin for the next article in our Roadmap to ESG series where we focus on the first step: Exploration.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 15:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 601 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2021 72,7 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
Net Debt 2021 166 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 2 158 M 1 550 M 1 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,84 AUD
Average target price 13,19 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Roger Sharp Chairman
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
John Alexander Duncan Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRESS LIMITED-5.28%1 566
INTUIT INC.-9.92%164 067
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.5.35%70 022
ADYEN N.V.-18.81%66 439
WORLDLINE-9.53%14 223
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-17.82%10 039