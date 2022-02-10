Iress : Laying the foundations for ESG

Five stages of ESG implementation

At the outset, it's worth looking at the five key stages of ESG implementation:

1) Exploration

2) Installation

3) Initial implementation

4) Full implementation

5) Expansion and scale-up

However, even before the exploration stage, you need to decide who will take the lead on developing an approach that the whole firm can buy into. Set aside time and allocate specific tasks that have end dates attached. Regularly review progress and be clear on what needs to be achieved and when.

If you follow a clear process, you will save time and achieve a better overall outcome that your clients will appreciate.