Iress : Scottish Building Society selects Iress's MSO as it enters new growth phase

Scottish Building Society, the oldest remaining Building Society in the world, currently operates primarily in Scotland and has recently reported sustained growth and another year of positive results. To continue that momentum the Society wanted to invest in a mortgage technology platform that would enable it to grow, reduce manual intervention and support an improved mortgage journey.

Scottish Building Society selected MSO to enable it to optimise efficiencies, adapt to changing market conditions and deliver intelligent and engaging customer experiences.

Iress's CEO, Mortgages, Andrew Simon said, "We're thrilled to be a critical part of Scottish Building Society's growth plans, and we're honoured for the world's oldest remaining building society to adopt MSO. We've seen strong demand from leading building societies, including Darlington and Leek, to select our technology as part of the drive for efficiency and automation. Today's announcement is testament to Scottish Building Society's constant desire to innovate and scale through technology."

Scottish Building Society's CEO, Paul Denton said "We are delighted to be working with Iress to improve the mortgage process for brokers and members as we continue to grow, helping more people achieve their dream of owning their own home."