Iress : Update - Notification of buy-back - IRE

Name of entity

IRESS LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

Reason for update

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

IRE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

3,466,875

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

62,530

