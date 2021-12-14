Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
12.7 AUD   -0.47%
04:58pIRESS : Update - Notification of buy-back - IRE
PU
12/12IRESS : Optar Capital selects Iress for end-to-end portfolio management
PU
12/12IRESS : Update - Notification of buy-back - IRE
PU
Iress : Update - Notification of buy-back - IRE

12/14/2021 | 04:58pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

IRESS LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

15/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

IRE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

4,047,192

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

1,104

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

IRESS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2 Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

47060313359

1.3 ASX issuer code

IRE

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

29/7/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

13/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

15/12/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

IRE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

193,676,652

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

23/8/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

28/7/2022

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Iress intends to buy back up to $100 million of its fully paid ordinary shares under the on-marketbuy-back.

Notification of buy-back

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 21:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 601 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2021 72,2 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net Debt 2021 185 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 2 338 M 1 665 M 1 661 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart IRESS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Iress Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,70 AUD
Average target price 13,07 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Roger Sharp Chairman
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
John Alexander Duncan Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRESS LIMITED19.70%1 673
INTUIT INC.76.05%189 365
ADYEN N.V.27.35%84 775
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-25.95%63 786
WORLDLINE-40.14%14 998
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.6.84%11 159