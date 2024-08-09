Iress today announced the appointment of Sam Wall as CEO of its Superannuation business, effective from 9 September 2024.

Mr Wall has more than 25 years' experience in superannuation, investments, wealth and insurance, leading teams across product, advice, operations and technical services. He joins Iress from Insignia Financial, where he was the General Manager of Master Trust & Insurance Products. This included oversight of Insignia's MySuper, retail superannuation and investment products across multiple brands including MLC, Plum, ANZ Smart Choice, OnePath and IOOF as well as overall business management for the superannuation, investments and insurance teams. Prior to this Mr Wall held senior positions at MLC Wealth, Colonial First State and Zurich Financial Services.

Iress' CEO, Marcus Price, said: "Sam has a strong track record of leading transformational change within the wealth management industry, with considerable experience of the operating and risk environment within superannuation. He brings extensive experience in designing and delivering market-leading superannuation offerings for the benefit of members, with a focus on simplification and operational efficiency.

"Sam joins Iress at an important time for our Superannuation business, as we reset our strategic priorities to drive improved performance and outcomes for our customers. I'm delighted to welcome his expertise to the Iress leadership team."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Wall said: "I'm excited to be joining Iress at a time of considerable change and opportunity. I've always been a believer in the role that technology plays in delivering better results for super funds and their members, and I'm looking forward to working with clients to support them in their growth aspirations."