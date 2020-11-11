Media release 4 November 2020
Iress extends relationship with In Partnership through Xplan Mortgage
Iress today announces that In Partnership, a fast-growing network of investment, mortgage and protection advisers, has selected Xplan Mortgage as its primary sourcing and advice platform software across its 500-strong adviser network.
Xplan Mortgage provides brokers with a simple and streamlined way to research, recommend and apply for mortgages and protection on behalf of their clients.
In Partnership needed to streamline the number of solutions being used, simplify its processes and drive efficiencies, and saw Xplan Mortgage as the ideal fit that brought benefits outside of pure mortgage sourcing.
Iress' Executive General Manager, Sourcing, Dave Miller, said "In Partnership has been using Iress' Trigold and The Exchange software platforms for nearly 15 years and a number of its members are already using Xplan Mortgage. This new agreement is a centralised deal that will build on this relationship and see Iress become In Partnership's supplier of choice across its entire network."
In Partnership's head of strategic partnerships, Tim Coghill, said: "We are delighted to have reached this agreement and very much look forward to working with Iress in the coming years."
